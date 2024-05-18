Championship football is on the horizon once again for Sheffield United after a bleak season in the Premier League.

The 2023/24 campaign has been one to forget for the Blades, as they have struggled to make the step up from the second tier into the top flight.

Despite the Yorkshire side struggling all season, they have still had some players who have performed reasonably well, so much so that they could be mentioned in terms of an exit this summer.

One player who could fit into that category is defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who has been with Sheffield United since 2022 and is now being talked about in regards to leaving the club this summer.

Relegation to any division means clubs could lose some of their star players, and in this case, for Sheffield United, it seems Ahmedhodzic could soon be on his way out.

But as we wait to see how the summer develops for the defender, here at Football League World, we have looked at his earnings at Sheffield United, as an exit could loom...

Anel Ahmedhodzic’s earnings at Sheffield United

As mentioned, Anel Ahmedhodzic has been at Bramall Lane since the summer of 2022, when Sheffield United signed the defender from Swedish side Malmo.

This wasn’t the 25-year-old’s first taste of English football, as he had played in Nottingham Forest’s under-18s from 2016 to 2019.

But his move to join the Blades would have given him his first proper taste of EFL football and, obviously, the Premier League.

So, when the defender joined Sheffield United, he joined a side that has had its own financial issues, so it wasn’t a case of him earning big money, when he arrived in England.

In fact, according to Capology, Ahmedhodzic is estimated to be earning £30,000 a week, which adds to £1,560,000 a year.

This puts the defender near the top of the list of highest earners at the club, but according to Capology, he isn’t the highest.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Rhian Brewster are said to be earning £35,000 a week, and then it is defender Mason Holgate who is said to be earning the most at £70,000 a week.

Anel Ahmedhodzic put up for sale by Sheffield United

The end of this Premier League season will mean it has been two years in a Sheffield United shirt for Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The 25-year-old has had a pretty solid two years in England, despite the fact that he was struggling for regular football before his move.

Last season, Ahmedhodzic played 34 times, scoring six goals and chipping in with two assists, as the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's 2022/23 Championship stats for Sheffield United Matches played 34 Minutes per game 84 Goals 6 Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Key passes 0.6 Passing accuracy per game 27.4 (75%) Interceptions per game 1.8 Tackles per game 2.1 Clean sheets 16 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Meanwhile, this season, the defender has continued to be an important figure in the team, playing the majority of matches, barring a few.

His performances don’t seem to have gone unnoticed, as Serie A teams Napoli and Atalanta were linked with a move for the player in January, but a deal never materialised.

But they both could have received a boost in their pursuit if they remained interested, as according to Alan Nixon, the Blades have put Ahmedhodzic, as well as Vinicius Souza, Anis Slimane, and Benie Traore up for sale heading into the summer.

It was previously reported that Sheffield United had put a £20 million valuation on Ahmedhodzic, so it remains to be seen if that is still the figure, but the player himself has reportedly been keen to leave in previous transfer windows.

It seems likely that Ahmedhodzic will leave Sheffield United

As whenever a team is relegated, there is always a flurry of departures, and it seems that could happen at Sheffield United this summer.

The club is not a side that is gifted with plenty of money, so it seems they need to move players on to generate funds that can go back into the squad.

Ahmedhodzic will likely be seen as one of their big-name players, and therefore, they could generate more money from his sale than they could for someone else.

The defender was wanted by two Serie A sides in January, and while it isn’t clear if they remain interested, they have probably been keeping an eye on developments, and it wouldn’t be a surprise that they returned with an offer this summer, given the Blades’ relegation.