Back in March, Lee Hendrie tipped Alfie Doughty to depart Luton Town during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England and Aston Villa man predicted the wing-back would leave the club, alongside several other key players, if they were relegated to League One.

Doughty, who was referred to by Hendrie as a player who is “more than capable of staying in the Championship,” has had to endure an injury-hit campaign this season as the Hatters find themselves locked in a relegation battle.

However, he was one of the standout performers during their Premier League stint last season, and there will surely be plenty of interest in him if Matt Bloomfield’s side do drop into the third tier.

With that in mind, FLW takes a look at what Doughty is currently earning at Luton, and how that compares to the rest of their squad.

Alfie Doughty’s current Luton Town wages

Given the level of Doughty’s performances in the top flight last term, and the fact that he signed a new contract as recently as September, he likely wouldn’t be a cheap option for any potential interested parties over the summer.

According to estimated figures set by Capology, Doughty is currently commanding a weekly wage of £27,500. This equates to over £1.4million per year and sets him as the fourth-highest paid player in the Hatters’ squad.

Luton Town highest weekly earners, 24/25 (as per Capology estimates) Tahith Chong £30,000 Jacob Brown £30,000 Marvelous Nakamba £30,000 Alfie Doughty £27,500 Shandon Baptiste £25,000

The new contract he signed in autumn appears to have been a particularly lucrative one for the 25-year-old, considering that Capology estimated him to have been on just £7500 per week over the course of last season, meaning his weekly wage has risen by £20,000 this campaign.

Like most clubs who have been relegated from the Premier League, Luton have had to cut their wage bill significantly on their return to the second tier.

Their total weekly payroll has decreased by over £40,000 compared to last season, yet Doughty’s Premier League displays suggest he is fully deserving of the increase he has received.