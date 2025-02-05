West Brom have finally confirmed the signing of Adam Armstrong on loan from Southampton, in a deal that was a real coup for Tony Mowbray’s side.

It was a hectic final day of the window for the Baggies, with Alex Palmer’s surprise departure to Ipswich Town coming as a blow for the fans.

However, the Albion hierarchy managed to change the mood around the club by the 11pm deadline, as attacking midfielder Tammer Bany joined from Randers, before a late deal for Armstrong was finalised.

Adam Armstrong joins West Brom on loan from Southampton

With Albion and Southampton agreeing to the deal very close to the deadline, it took until Tuesday for the move to be ratified.

But, that came, with Armstrong now linking up with Tony Mowbray’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

It has been reported that Albion agreed a straight loan for the 27-year-old, so there is no option or obligation to make the switch a permanent one in the summer.

As well as that, it was said that Albion have paid a loan fee to land Armstrong, and they will cover a ‘significant’ proportion of his wages over the next four months.

Adam Armstrong’s weekly wage

Of course, we don’t know the exact figure that Armstrong picks up each week at Southampton, but it’s sure to be a decent sum that the Baggies are forking out to get the striker.

It’s estimated by Capology that Saints are paying the ex-Blackburn man £60,0000 a week, so this could be an expensive short-term outlay from Albion in terms of the wages.

Again, we must stress that this is an estimate, but Armstrong would be in a position to command a hefty salary from Southampton, as they paid around £15m to bring him in, and he signed a new contract with the club shortly after scoring the goal at Wembley that took the club back to the top-flight.

Adam Armstrong could be a shrewd investment for West Brom

Some may feel Albion would have been better off by putting the funds for Armstrong’s loan to a permanent player, and that’s an understandable view. After all, they have committed a fee and wages to someone who may only play 16 league games.

So, there’s no denying this is a gamble, but it’s a risk that makes sense from West Brom’s perspective.

In Armstrong, they have brought a player in who should guarantee goals at this level. He scored 24 times to help Southampton to promotion under Russell Martin, and he bettered that tally by four in the 2020/21 campaign with Blackburn.

That means he has found the net 52 times in his last 89 Championship games, which is some return.

Championship Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

With Albion in the mix for a top six finish, it’s no exaggeration to say that Armstong could make the difference between reaching the play-offs and not. Then, he could be decisive in those big games - as he proved last season.

Ultimately, this move will be judged at the end of the season, but West Brom are banking on Armstrong helping them back to the Premier League.