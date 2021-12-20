How Millwall’s XI could look next month if they strike Middlesbrough transfer agreement

Millwall are interested in pursuing the services of Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu in the January transfer window according to The Sun on Sunday (December 19, page 69).

The Lions have struggled to find an effective attacking combination in the last couple of seasons, leading to an over-reliance on Jed Wallace, whose contract at the club expires at the end of the campaign, and Gary Rowett’s not being able to make the final leap to become a play-off side in the Championship.

Benik Afobe, who signed on loan from Bristol City in the summer, has shown his quality in glimpses this season with Tom Bradshaw becoming the club’s most dependable bagsmen at the top of the pitch. Matt Smith’s game time has decreased in the last year or so and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been frozen out, meaning that there is a spot for some shrewd business in the final third.

Whether Ikpeazu would offer that remains to be seen but it is an intriguing prospect to see how he would fit into the Lions’ line-up…

The trusty three at the back system will likely remain in place for the rest of the season at The Den, having provided a solid base for the Lions to climb the table in recent years. Rowett has been criticised for a negative style of play in the last few months, but that is hard to justify when he consistently plays at least two strikers.

Ikpeazu and Bradshaw would represent a more traditional big man little man combination, but not too dissimilar to the one that Matt Smith or Benik Afobe could offer the team, alongside Bradshaw.