How Millwall’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

The Championship is a competitive league this year and there are plenty of big teams in the league both from last year and having come down from the Premier League.

In addition to that, there are also a fair number of teams who have set out ambitious intentions this season and therefore, we should be in for a competitive season.

By no means do fans win games but there is no denying that there are a number of big teams in this league with intimidating home atmospheres that can only help their side and give the opposition a bigger job to do.

The Den is one of those grounds that is usually seen as an intimidating one for the opposition team.

Whilst Millwall’s support may not be the highest in numbers, they know how to create an atmosphere in their stadium which definitely can work in the favour of their team.

With that in mind, using Transfermarkt, here we take a look at how Millwall’s average home attendance for the season so far compares to the rest of the league.

Looking at Millwall’s average attendance, they are in the bottom half of the table sitting 17th with an average attendance of 14,146.

The club’s with smaller attendances in the league are Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Reading, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Luton Town.

Immediately above them are Preston North End although Millwall are a fair way behind the Lilywhites.

Millwall had a fairly good season last year and Gary Rowett is keen for his side to push up towards the top six this season.

Admittedly, they haven’t started the campaign as well as they may have hoped losing four of their eight opening games so in that respect you can understand why the fans may not have flooded in consistently at the start of the season.

However, after a 2-0 win against Cardiff at the weekend, Rowett will be hoping his side can go on a run of form now which would no doubt see crowds increase.

Given Millwall’s capacity is 20,146, their current average attendance is disappointing but if the fans are given something to cheer about and get behind the side then you can see the Den being a fortress for Rowett’s side this season.