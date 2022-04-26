How Millwall’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

The 2021/22 season does seem to have been a rather impressive and encouraging one from a Millwall perspective.

Despite some elements of inconsistency from time to time, a run of just two defeats in their last 15 games, means that the Lions go into their final two games of the regular season, still with a chance of claiming a Championship play-off place.

That of course, is something that would give Gary Rowett’s side a shot at winning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

But just how has that promise and success so far, impacted on attendances at The Den throughout the course of this season?

Here, we’ve taken a look at Millwall’s average home attendances this season, in comparison to previous campaign, in order to find out.

To begin with, Millwall’s home games at The Den during the current campaign have brought in an average of 12,557 supporters per game, which puts them 20th in the Championship in that respect.

With only a handful of games being played in front of fans last season, and even those being heavily restricted in terms of capacity, the 2020/21 campaign is an outlier in this respect.

However, for the 18 games that Millwall played in front of fans during the 2019/20, the Lions averaged 13,734 supporters per game as they again challenged for the play-offs, meaning there has in fact been something of a drop off in attendances this season by contrast.

Prior to that, the 2017/18 season has also seen Millwall bring in an average of 13,368 spectators per game, in what was the club’s first season back in the Championship, after two years in League One.

Those two campaigns in the third-tier had both seen the Lions average a home attendance of narrowly higher than 9,000, highlighting a significant rise in viewing figures at The Den, since the club’s return to the second-tier.

Indeed, those numbers have also gone up in comparison to when Millwall the latter stages of their previous stay in the Championship. The club’s 2014/15 second-tier relegation campaign saw them bring in just 10,902 fans per match, with the 2013/14 campaign only slightly higher at 11,063.

The 2012/13 season meanwhile, saw average attendances at The Den drop to 10,559, as Millwall battled to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

As a result, those associated with Millwall will no doubt be hopeful to see the club continue to push for a Championship play-off place at the very least next season, in the hope that among other things, attendance figures will start to again move in an upward trajectory at The Den.

All stats according to Transfermarkt.