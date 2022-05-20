How Millwall can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Millwall managed to build upon the 11th place finish that they earned in the Championship during the 2020/21 season in the previous campaign as they launched a push for a play-off place under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett.

Whereas the Lions ended the term six points adrift of Luton Town who sealed the final play-off spot in the second-tier, there were plenty of positives to take from their performances at this level.

Rowett will now be looking to make some alterations to his squad in the coming months as he aims to lead his side to a great deal of success later this year.

As well as having to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of his squad, the Lions boss will be keen to secure the services of some fresh faces between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Millwall could potentially have the perfect transfer window by following these seven steps…