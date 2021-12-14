How Middlesbrough’s XI could look next month if Wilder strikes Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will be looking to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by adding some fresh faces in the January transfer window.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium is Josh Windass.

As reported by Football League World earlier this month, Middlesbrough are interested in sealing a move for the Sheffield Wednesday man.

West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City are also keeping tabs on Windass’ situation at Hillsborough.

If Middlesbrough are able to win the race for the 27-year-old’s signature, it will be intriguing to see who he will replace in the club’s current starting eleven.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Boro could line up with Windass in their squad…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation on a regular basis since being handed over the reins at Boro, Wilder will stick by this particular set-up if he signs Windass.

Joe Lumley will feature in goal for Boro whilst Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Sol Bamba are likely to line up at centre-back.

Marc Bola will play at left wing-back whilst Isaiah Jones will retain his place on the other side of the pitch if Djed Spence is not recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier will line up in a three-man midfield as Boro look to dominate proceedings in their Championship fixtures next season.

1 of 30 How many league goals did Alvaro Negredo score in 16/17? 7 8 9 10

Although Windass is capable of playing in central-midfield, he may be utilised as a striker by Wilder as he did feature in this role for Wednesday last season.

The former Rangers man managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the previous campaign and thus will fancy his chances of delivering the goods at this level if he does seal a move to Boro.

Duncan Watmore may be given the nod to start alongside Windass ahead of Andraz Sporar as he has scored two goals and has provided one assist in his last five appearances in the Championship.