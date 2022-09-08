How Middlesbrough’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

It’s been a tough start to the season for Middlesbrough but there are signs that they’re getting going.

On the back of their strong form under Chris Wilder last term, the Teessiders were earmarked as promotion contenders at the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign but they struggled to find their feet in the early weeks of the season and found themselves in the relegation zone ahead of Monday’s game against Sunderland.

A 1-0 victory over their North East rivals helped them climb to 17th in the table and, with two wins in three games, has helped them start to finally build some momentum.

The Riverside atmosphere was a real asset for them against the Black Cats and Wilder will hope his side can make the stadium a fortress this season.

There have been early signs that the supporters are keen to do the same. In fact, despite a difficult start to the season, Boro average home attendance is the third highest in the Championship at 26,672 – with some 106,686 spectators attending the four games played at the Riverside in 2022/23.

It speaks to the excitement built up by the Teessiders’ strong finish to 2021/22 and over the summer that despite not being at their best, their average attendance this term has been well above last season’s (21,825).

Of all second tier grounds, only Sunderland’s Stadium of Light (37,926) and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane (27,899) have higher average attendances.

On top of that, the Riverside’s average attendance this term is nearly three times the size of the lowest average attendance in the division, which is Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road (9,857).

Boro would rank 17th amongst Premier League clubs for average attendance this term – with Fulham’s Craven Cottage (22,076), Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium (17,009), and Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium (10,179) lower.

That’s where supporters will hope to see the side playing next season and they’ve certainly got time to climb up the table into contention.

If they can do so, you feel the attendances at the Riverside are only going to increase further.