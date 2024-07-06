Highlights Middlesbrough aims to build a squad for Premier League return in 2024/25, with new signings and retaining key players like Riley McGree.

Anfernee Dijksteel and Matthew Hoppe may leave the club, while a new striker and Ryan Giles could join.

Dan Barlaser is expected to depart for Trabzonspor, as Aidan Morris and Law McCabe join Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are hoping to build a squad that can finally end what will be their eight-year-long Premier League exile in 2024/25.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has already made a strong start to the summer window, with Luke Ayling, Delano Burgzorg and Aidan Morris already through the door.

But the club are far from finished concluding their ins and outs this summer, and Football League World takes a look at what a perfect Middlesbrough transfer window may look like.

Riley McGree signs new deal

As much as bringing new faces into the football club can help when building a promotion calibre squad, keeping familiar faces around for the long-term can be equally important.

In the case of Riley McGree and Middlesbrough, that certainly rings true, as the Australian international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Boro.

The 25-year-old has proven that he is one of the most creative attacking players at Carrick's disposal when available, and could be set to play a leading role in the squad next season after returning from injury and international duties.

But after giving a 'leaving all options on the table' style of interview with the Australian press, his future at the Riverside Stadium appears to be hanging in the balance.

The club won't want to lose the Socceroos star for nothing next year, and so a decision either way must be made in the coming weeks.

Anfernee Dijksteel leaves

Following the permanent capture of Ayling, and the long-awaited return from injury of Tommy Smith, Carrick has two proven veteran commodities at his disposal at the right-back spot next season.

Behind those two, George Gitau has been quietly impressing in Middlesbrough's academy ranks, and appears to be on the cusp of breaking into Boro's senior side.

Therefore, the role of Suriname international Anfernee Dijksteel looks to be a minimal one, and it has been confirmed that the club are looking to sell the former Charlton Athletic man this summer.

Like the aforementioned McGree, Dijksteel's Boro contract will expire next summer, and so the club are looking to cash in on the 27-year-old now as opposed to losing him on a free in 2025.

Matthew Hoppe leaves

For once, strikers scoring goals in a Middlesbrough shirt has become the norm rather than the rarity in recent years.

Chuba Akpom's golden boot-winning 2022/23 campaign was partnered with Cameron Archer's productive loan spell, whilst Emmanuel Latte Lath picked up the goalscoring baton in highly impressive style last season.

But not every striker Middlesbrough touch turns into gold, as Matthew Hoppe will certainly attest to. The USA international has only made six first team appearances for Boro since his 2022 move from RCD Mallorca, and is yet to find the net.

Underwhelming loan spells with Hibernian and San Jose Earthquakes have left the 23-year-old with no apparent future on Teesside, with a move back to the MLS the most likely outcome for the former Schalke striker this summer.

A striker is signed

Middlesbrough are still on the hunt for another striking option this summer, as they look to recruit another quality centre-forward option to their ranks.

This is not only to keep Latte Lath on his toes should he begin to get too comfortable of his place in the squad, but the Ivorian international also missed 16 Championship games last season.

Should he miss a similar amount of time next season, Carrick will want to be able to turn towards a better striking option than perhaps a Josh Coburn, in order to ensure what is hoped will be a promotion-push season will not be derailed.

Ryan Giles returns

Ryan Giles may have some questions to answer regarding his defensive abilities, but he has already passed the attacking contributions test with flying colours in a Middlesbrough shirt.

His 11 Championship assists in the 2022/23 season led the league, as Boro narrowly missed out on a play-off final appearance with defeat in the semi-finals to Coventry City.

Now that Giles has completed his obligatory permanent move to Hull City from Luton Town, it now remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old has a future at the MKM stadium under new boss Tim Walter.

Boro aren't believed to be actively looking for a new left-back this summer, but should Giles become available to them, it appears that it would be too good of an opportunity for Carrick to turn down.

Dan Barlaser departs

Turkish side Trabzonspor have made an official enquiry over the possibility of signing Boro midfielder Dan Barlaser this summer.

Dan Barlaser Boro career (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 53 0 6

The 27-year-old played an important role in Carrick's side last season, covering for the injured Hayden Hackney. But the former Rotherham man doesn't appear to have impressed the Boro boss enough to secure his Middlesbrough future.

USA international Aidan Morris has completed his $4m (approx. £3m) move to Teesside, with the central midfielder expected to push for significant game time straight away, whilst youngster Law McCabe appears set to break into the first team from next season too.

Barlaser will no doubt be intending to play regular football, something that doesn't appear to be guaranteed at the Riverside Stadium any longer, and as such it looks like a move away will suit both parties this summer.