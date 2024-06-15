Middlesbrough are looking to build on their strong finish to the 2023/24 season, as head coach Michael Carrick looks to take his side to the Premier League next season.

Boro fell just short of achieving a play-off place last season, as the points they surrendered during their early season run of poor form ultimately came back to cost them.

Optimism and ambition is as prevalent as it's been in a long time on Teesside though, as under the stewardship of Carrick, Middlesbrough fans remain confident that he is the man to end the club's wait for Premier League football once again.

Whether the club are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship, or competing with the very best the second tier has to offer, wherever they go, Boro fans follow.

But how much is their dedication and loyalty to their football club setting them back? Football League World takes a look at Middlesbrough's cheapest adult season ticket price for the 2024/25 season, and compares it with the rest of the second tier.

Middlesbrough's season ticket prices

Back in February, the club announced the season ticket prices for the upcoming season, as part of their 'early bird' scheme, and reaction to those prices did not go down well with the majority of supporters.

It's not difficult to see why either. The most expensive adult season tickets are situated in the West Stand Upper, - Middlesbrough's largest and main stand - with the cost of watching Boro from that vantage point setting you back £735.

Boro's second most expensive adult season ticket section is found directly opposite, in the East Stand Upper, with a season ticket there costing £690.

To sit in either one of the lower sections of both the East and West stands, that would see you parting with £650.

This is where we arrive at Middlesbrough's cheapest adult season ticket price. To sit anywhere in the North or South stand, in the North West or South West corners, or in the Generation Red Family Zone (a section of the East Stand), that would cost you the lowest possible price of £574.

Boro's cheapest season ticket compared to rest of Championship

So, with Middlesbrough's prices in mind, using figures from Birmingham World, let's take a look at the adult season ticket prices across the 23 other Championship clubs.

If you want to watch Championship football next season for the lowest cost, then you need to head to Coventry City's CBS Arena, as the Sky Blues' cheapest adult season ticket price is just £250. Fantastic value for a side who, under Mark Robins, are becoming perennial play-off contenders.

Or for a mere £2 extra, you could head to Loftus Road instead, with QPR's cheapest season ticket being £252.

Rounding out the top five clubs with the cheapest season ticket price are Preston North End in third with £294, Cardiff City take fourth place with £309, whilst newboys Oxford United rounding off the top five with a cheapest price of £329.

Related Middlesbrough current stance on re-signing loan hero from Aston Villa revealed Cameron Archer is set to return to Aston Villa in the summer after an underwhelming season at Sheffield United

In the middle of the pack you can find clubs such as West Bromwich Albion (12th cheapest) £399, Blackburn Rovers (15th cheapest) £429, and Leeds United (16th cheapest) at £434.

Let's take a look then at the wrong end of the table, at those clubs who are offering the most expensive, lowest option adult season tickets.

In 20th is where you'll find Luton Town at £470, fellow Premier League dropouts Sheffield United come next with £513, 22nd place goes to Norwich City and their £545.50 price tag, whilst Sheffield Wednesday are the runners-up with £560.

That means that Middlesbrough Football Club's £574 means the Teessiders do indeed have the most expensive, lowest price adult season ticket in the Championship next season.

Middlesbrough-Sunderland season ticket price, per Birmingham World Club Cheapest season ticket Sunderland £440 Middlesbrough £574

Ticket prices at the Riverside Stadium have been somewhat of a bugbear for many Boro fans for some time, and seeing the prices their club charges compared to those across the division, will only irritate supporters further.

It's not a great look for a football club which sits in one of the most deprived areas of the country, and yet despite that, the Riverside Stadium consistently draws average crowds of 26,800 for every single league fixture, per Transfermarkt.

That's a testament to support levels from fans that, perhaps, deserve to be treated slightly better.