How Middlesbrough can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Middlesbrough came agonisingly close to earning a play-off place in the Championship this season.

Chris Wilder took over the team midway through the campaign and almost led the team to a top six finish.

Some frustrating results at the end of the campaign cost the team the necessary points to bridge the gap to the play-off places.

The gap to Luton Town and Sheffield United was only five points, showing the progress that Wilder brought to the team since his arrival in November.

An impressive FA Cup run will have kept many fans happy despite the disappointment in the league.

Victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur led to a quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

This showed the potential of the side with Wilder in charge as they competed well with top Premier League opposition.

Here are 7 steps the club could take this summer to have the perfect transfer window going into next season.