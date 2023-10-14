Highlights West Ham's victory in the Europa Conference League has rejuvenated the team and sparked hopes of further glory in domestic competitions.

Despite reaching the EFL Cup final in 1966 and 1981, West Ham did not win the tournament, losing to West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool respectively.

In addition to their European success, West Ham has won three FA Cups and one Community Shield, with fans hopeful that an EFL Cup win will further enhance their trophy cabinet.

West Ham United are a side that looks rejuvenated following their Europa Conference League victory in 2023 over Fiorentina. The London club had not won a major trophy in 43 years until this victory, yet this victory has many fans believing that David Moyes can lead the club to further glory, targeting domestic trophies.

Have West Ham won the EFL Cup?

The West Ham squad during the 1960’s was immense and would reach the EFL Cup final in 1966. However, the Irons would lose this first EFL Cup final over two-legs. West Ham won the first leg 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion before being soundly beaten by the Baggies at The Hawthorns, losing by a scoreline of four goals to one, ensuring that the aggregate score was 5-3.

West Ham qualified for the 1981 EFL Cup final, where they would play against Liverpool at Wembley. The final was a close battle as the fixture would be tied after extra time due to goals from Alan Kennedy in the 118th minute and a 120th minute equaliser from Ray Stewart. This would have been a hammer blow for Liverpool, after they thought they had won the game after Kennedy’s goal.

The game went to a replay two weeks later, where West Ham lost 2-1. The Hammers took an early lead, but by half-time, Liverpool had completed a comeback, seeing out the second half. Liverpool scored their goals through the Scottish pair of Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen. This handed Liverpool their first EFL Cup, and it denied West Ham theirs.

West Ham have not been to an EFL Cup final since that day, as the club began to lose their place at the top table of English football. However, the club has been on an upward trajectory since the second appointment of David Moyes, with investment to bring in quality players to the squad throughout the 2020’s.

What other trophies have West Ham won?

West Ham were at the peak of their powers in the 1960’s, as they won an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup, with their captain Bobby Moore guiding the club to these wins, while he also lifted the World Cup as the captain of England in the country’s home tournament in 1966.

West Ham would go on to win two more FA Cups in their history, giving them a total of three, with these victories coming in 1975 and 1980. This success helped bring back the winning feeling once again for the Hammers.

West Ham fans will be expecting further success after their European success, with the EFL Cup being one of the competitions that the club would target to continue their winning feeling and bring their first domestic trophy since leaving Upton Park for their new home at the London Stadium. The club will target the 2024 EFL Cup as it is the first trophy they can win in the season, hopefully bringing home the club's first EFL Cup for their fans.

Winning an EFL Cup would build upon the three FA Cups and one Community Shield domestically, while adding to their European glory of one Cup Winners Cup, a Europa Conference League, and the Intertoto Cup.