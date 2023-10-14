Highlights Newcastle United have not won a major trophy since 1969, but they recently reached the final of the EFL Cup, losing 2-0 to Manchester United.

Despite the disappointment of not winning the EFL Cup, Newcastle have a rich history of success, including four English First Division titles and six FA Cup victories.

The club's new owners are determined to bring success to Newcastle, and fans have high hopes that, under manager Eddie Howe, they will soon win their first major trophy in over five decades.

Newcastle United have long been viewed as a sleeping giant in English football. The club has one of the biggest fan bases in the world, let alone the country. Despite this, Newcastle have not won a major trophy since 1969 with the Inter-Cities Fair Cup.

Have Newcastle United ever won the EFL Cup?

The Magpies finished runners-up last year in the EFL Cup to Manchester United, and they will feel that it was a game they were well capable of winning. Eddie Howe and Newcastle went into the match without their first-choice keeper, Nick Pope, but Loris Karius performed amicably despite conceding two goals. Newcastle had no answer to this and lost the final 2-0.

This was the first opportunity that the club had to win a trophy since the Saudi Arabian takeover of the club. The new regime will be desperate to win a trophy to kickstart their ambitions of making Newcastle a force to be reckoned with across all competitions and being part of the conversation for each competition at the start of every new season.

This was not the first final that Newcastle have appeared in, as they also lost the 1976 final to Manchester City 2-1. Fans and pundits alike would not have expected at the time of the 1976 final that, 50 years later, these two sides would be the richest teams in England, with the likelihood that these two sides would be battling it out for the domestic trophies in England for the foreseeable future.

However, with Newcastle reaching two finals, they have never been able to win the League Cup, a disappointing fact that many fans have had to deal with, but it is something many on the Tyne don’t expect to be an issue for much longer.

Have Newcastle United won any other trophies in their history?

Newcastle have won four English First Divisions, with their most recent victory coming in 1927. The club would win only one Community Shield in 1909.

Despite not winning the EFL Cup, the club have won the FA Cup six times, with three of their victories in the 1950’s. The final major trophy that the Magpies won was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

The Newcastle faithful have had some incredible managers that have gotten nowhere near the trophy, including Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan, and Rafael Benitez. Yet these managers had so much success throughout their careers until they came through the doors of St. James’ Park. However, Eddie Howe has brought a joyous feeling to the Toon, and the ability he has as a coach should prove fruitful in the club winning their first major trophy since 1969.

The earliest chance that Newcastle have to win the EFL Cup is in the 2023–24 season, the first season since their second final appearance in the 2022–23 season. The owners will be pleased that, following their defeat to Manchester United, many had the Magpies in the conversation to win the EFL Cup in 2024.