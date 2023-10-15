Highlights Manchester United have won the EFL Cup six times, with their most recent victory in the 2022-23 season under manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in the EFL Cup, winning the trophy four times with the club.

In addition to their EFL Cup successes, Manchester United have won numerous other trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and various international titles.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United have always viewed themselves as a team that should be mentioned in conversation as competition winners for every trophy, with the EFL Cup being no different, despite it being arguably the least sought-after trophy at the start of each season.

Have Manchester United ever won the EFL Cup?

Manchester United last won the trophy in the 2022–23 season as they beat the Saudi-owned Newcastle United in the final, bringing joy back to the Old Trafford faithful to end the six-year spell without a major trophy and allowing fans to believe that this is the start of a new successful era under Erik ten Hag.

Man United won their first EFL Cup in 1992 under Sir Alex Ferguson, and the Scottish manager would be in charge of four of the club's successes in this competition. The only other managers to win the trophy are Ten Hag in 2023 and Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Ferguson would beat Nottingham Forest in 1992 as he looked to build the trophy cabinet of the club, a cabinet that was relatively empty early in his United career at that point. After this first success in the competition, he would not win another EFL Cup for 14 years, despite being in three other finals in this dry period.

The 2006 final that United won was against Wigan Athletic, before winning their third EFL Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. This would deny Spurs winning the competition two years in a row, before United would go on to win this competition two years in a row, as they lifted the trophy again in 2010 against Aston Villa to give the Red Devils their fourth EFL Cup and the final one Ferguson would win.

The club didn’t win the competition again until the appointment of Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager masterminding a final victory over Southampton with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the deciding goal in a 3-2 result.

This victory would be the final trophy they would lift until the victory against Newcastle in the 2023 final under Ten Hag. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford would score the two goals that would decide the game against Eddie Howe’s side. This victory has helped ignite the belief that this is the rebirth of the trophy-lifting United that many fans became accustomed to in the 1990s and 2000s.

Man United will look to defend their title in 2024, as they will want to win back-to-back EFL Cups and continue the upward trajectory that they are on under the Dutch manager.

What other trophies have Manchester United won?

The 20-time English First Division champions and three-time European Cup champions have won the EFL Cup six times while also losing the final four times.

The Red Devils also have the most Community Shields trophies with 21 honours, while they have also lifted the FA Cup trophy 12 times.

The club have not only been incredibly successful domestically, but have also been successful in Europe and worldwide, as they lifted the Club World Cup once, along with the Intercontinental Cup once.

Man United have also won the Europa League with Mourinho in 2017, while the club won the UEFA Super Cup in 1991.

The winning of the EFL Cup will allow the club to close the gap on Liverpool as the most successful club in England, allowing them to put an end to conversations among fans and pundits about who the biggest club in England is as they look to knock Liverpool off their perch as the record holders of the competition with nine EFL Cups.