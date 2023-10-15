Highlights Liverpool have won the EFL Cup nine times, making them the most successful team in the competition.

It took Liverpool 20 years to win their first EFL Cup in 1981, but they went on to win it four times in a row.

The EFL Cup victories in 1995, 2001, and 2012 brought joy to Liverpool fans during challenging periods for the club.

The EFL Cup has had 23 different winners throughout the history of the tournament. Liverpool have a glittering history, holding the position of the most successful club in England, including winning the top flight 19 times and the European Cup six times.

Have Liverpool ever won the EFL Cup?

Liverpool are the most successful team to participate in the competition, as they have won it nine times while also finishing runners-up four times.

Liverpool did not find the EFL Cup easy to win, as it took them 20 years to achieve their first success in this competition. However, once they won their first in 1981, this would be the first time Liverpool had won four in a row, a feat only matched by Manchester City in this competition.

The initial success of Liverpool in the competition was in the period when the Merseyside club was dominating the domestic league and the European Cup, yet the club would not win another EFL Cup until 1995.

The 1995 cup win was important as it was the ‘Spice Boy’ era of Liverpool, a period where the club has been viewed as severely underachieving. This trophy would help bring some joy to the fans through the 90’s.

However, the 2001 EFL Cup can be viewed as the trophy that helped rejuvenate the club under Gerard Houllier, as they won a treble that season as they lifted their club's sixth EFL Cup, sixth FA Cup, and third UEFA Cup. Yet the first trophy they had won that year was the EFL Cup, giving the squad confidence that they could move on to win further trophies.

Houllier won his second EFL Cup in 2003, bringing minor success to the club in a disappointing season for the club, bringing about doubts over the Frenchman’s future at the club and if he was the man who could win a league title with Liverpool.

Within two years, they would win their fifth European Cup under Rafael Benitez, but key players in their 2003 League Cup success would be key to this European success.

Liverpool would not win the EFL Cup again until a club legend returned in the form of Sir Kenny Daglish as manager. The club was once again going through a tough period following the departure of Benitez from the club in 2010.

Daglish led the club to the EFL Cup for the eighth time in 2012, as they beat Cardiff City in the final. David versus Goliath final, with Goliath fortunate to come out on top.

Liverpool’s ninth EFL Cup success came under Jurgen Klopp. The final would be tight as they came out on top over Chelsea in the final, with their goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, scoring the decisive penalty to win the 2022 EFL Cup, ending Manchester City’s four-year run of lifting the competition.

What other trophies have Liverpool won?

Liverpool are the most successful club in English football as Klopp won their 19th league title, ending their 30-year wait for a domestic league, and their sixth European Cup. Klopp has won every domestic trophy with the Reds, with the EFL Cup being the second to last trophy for the German to complete the set.

The Merseyside club have won three UEFA Cups and four UEFA Super Cups, while they have also won one Club World Cup.

Domestically, the club have also won 16 Community Shields and eight FA Cups.

The EFL Cup may not be high on the list of competitions that Liverpool wants to win at the start of every season, but as the season progresses with the club in the competition, their attention turns to bringing the EFL Cup back to Anfield to stretch their record of wins.