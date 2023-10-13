Highlights Everton have not been in the EFL Cup final since 1984, when they lost to Liverpool in a replay after a 0-0 draw in the final.

Despite not winning the EFL Cup, Everton has been successful in other competitions, including winning the 1985 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Everton has won the FA Cup five times, with their last victory in 1995, and have also won the league title nine times, with their last triumph in 1987.

Everton have been one of the most successful teams in England. However, in recent years, the club has been in search of the formula to once again become part of the conversation when pundits discuss teams that will be fighting for silverware come the business end of the season.

Have Everton ever won the EFL Cup?

Everton have not been to a cup final since 2009 and have not been to an EFL Cup final since 1984. This 1984 final would witness a local derby match between Liverpool and Everton, whilst both sides were at the peak of their powers. The Merseyside sides would not be able to be separated in the game as it finished 0-0, meaning that the final would need to go to a replay.

The replay would again be tight as Everton would fall to a goal from Graeme Souness and would lose 1-0 at Maine Road in Manchester. This would be Liverpool’s fourth EFL Cup, and it would help inspire them to go on to win the First Division title that season, while Everton finished seventh.

The 1984 final was the second time that Everton had been to the EFL Cup final, with the first occurring in 1977.

The 1977 final would have three games to decide who would lift the trophy, as Aston Villa and Everton could not be separated in the first two games. Similar to the game with Liverpool, the first final would end 0-0. However, the second final would also end in a draw, with it ending 1-1. The third and deciding fixture would see Villa defeat the Toffees 3-2 after extra-time, with Brian Little scoring in the 119th minute to ensure that the game would not finish level for the third time in a row.

Everton have never won the EFL Cup but have been vastly successful in other competitions.

What other trophies have Everton won in their history?

Everton have won many domestic trophies, yet they have only been able to win one European competition, the 1985 European Cup Winners' Cup, a competition they only qualified for by winning the FA Cup in 1984. Everton never had the chance while the club was at its strongest to compete in the European Cup despite winning the league twice during their golden period due to the events that occurred at Heysel.

The 1984 FA Cup success is not the only success that the club has had in that competition, as the Toffees have won the trophy a total of five times, with their victory in 1995 being the last trophy the club has lifted.

Local rivals Liverpool hold the second highest number of First Division titles; however, Everton have a respectable haul of league titles as they have lifted the trophy a total of nine times. Everton won their first league title the year before the creation of their Merseyside rivals, in 1891, while their last league title was in 1987.

Everton will be hopeful that the current squad can help bring the EFL Cup to Goodison and end their search to complete their domestic trophy cabinet.