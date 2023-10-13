Highlights Burnley's history is filled with achievements, including being one of the founders of the Football League and winning the FA Cup in 1914.

Despite their successes, Burnley has never won the EFL Cup and has only reached the semi-finals twice, in 1983 and 2010.

The club has won other trophies like the English First Division, FA Community Shield, Championship, League One, League Two, Texaco Cup, and Anglo-Scottish Cup. Fans hope to see the team add the EFL Cup to their collection.

Burnley are a proud Lancashire club that were established in 1882, and they have won many trophies through their history, making their first appearance in the FA Cup in 1885, while they would be one of the twelve founders of the Football League in 1888–89 and one of the six based in Lancashire.

Have Burnley ever won the EFL Cup?

Burnley have not had a prestigious career in the EFL Cup, as the club has never participated in a final.The Clarets have only managed to reach the semi-final on two occasions; their first appearance was in 1983. The club would lose 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Liverpool. The first-leg defeat of 3-0 was enough to ensure that the Merseyside club would defeat Burnley; a 1-0 win at Turf Moor would do little to lift the mood around the club following their initial defeat.Their second appearance in the EFL Cup final would come in 2010 against Tottenham Hotspur. Burnley lost the first leg 4-1 at White Hart Lane. Many fans and pundits believed that Spurs had done enough to reach the cup final following that performance; however, the Clarets had not read the script as they won the game 3-0, meaning that the semi-final would be taken to extra time. For those linked to Burnley, their good fortunes ended here as Spurs regathered their composure to score two goals in extra time to book their spot at Wembley.This 2010 performance has been the closest Burnley have ever got to lifting the EFL Cup.

What other trophies have Burnley won?

Burnley managed to lift the FA Cup once, as the Clarets lifted the trophy in 1914 as they beat Liverpool in the final 1-0. This would be the only occasion they won this competition; however, the Lancashire club would win the FA Community Shield on two occasions.The Clarets have also been able to lift the English First Division twice. Their first league title came over 100 years ago in 1921, while their second would happen in 1960.The club has struggled to maintain their status as a top club in England since the 1970s, as Burnley have been moving through the divisions of England. In this time, the club has managed to win these divisions in their history, with it becoming more likely as time has progressed that Burnley will lift a Championship title rather than a Premier League title.Burnley have been able to lift the Championship four times in their history, with the most recent coming under the management of Vincent Kompany in 2023. The club has also managed to lift the League One title on one occasion and the League Two title once.The Clarets have also been able to win more colourful titles, including the Texaco Cup in 1974, while they also lifted the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1979.The fans of the clubs have not seen the club lift a major trophy since 1960, when they won the top flight title. However, many fans will hope that Burnley targets the EFL Cup to complete their domestic trophy cabinet.