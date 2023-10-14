Highlights Arsenal have only won two EFL Cups in their history, with victories in 1987 and 1993.

Despite reaching three finals since their last win, they have been unable to lift the trophy again.

The club's most disappointing final was in 2011, when they lost to Birmingham City due to a defensive error in the 89th minute.

Arsenal are one of the biggest teams in England, having won every domestic trophy that there is to win. The club revolutionised football in the 1990s under Arsene Wenger and have been one of Europe’s top sides since his appointment.

Have Arsenal won the EFL Cup?

The club have only lifted two EFL Cups, a small regret that they may have in their history.

Arsenal lifted their first EFL Cup in 1987 when they beat Liverpool in the final 2-1. The London club would score their two goals from Charlie Nicholas, as the side completed a comeback after going a goal down to the Reds early in the game from an Ian Rush strike.

George Graham would also win the club a second EFL Cup in 1993 as they defeated Sheffield Wednesday. Similar to their first EFL Cup victory, Arsenal would win the game coming from a goal down to win it 2-1. Paul Merson would be man of the match, scoring the first goal on their comeback.

Why have Arsenal not won another EFL Cup?

Since this final victory, the club has been unable to win the trophy. Despite having been to three finals since winning their second, each of these finals would be managed by Arsene Wenger, arguably the best Arsenal manager that has taken the helm of the club. The Frenchman would go unbeaten in the 2003/04 season in the Premier League, lift that trophy three times, and lift the FA Cup seven times, but the EFL Cup would always evade him.

The most humbling defeat that Wenger had was his second EFL Cup final, as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Birmingham City. One of the biggest shocks in the competition and easily the final that Arsenal should have won under his tenure.

A defensive error in the 89th minute allowed Obafemi Martins to slot the ball home and help Birmingham win their second EFL Cup to equal the EFL Cup trophy count with Arsenal. Birmingham would get relegated this season in 2011 under Alex McLeish, as the club were unable to use this domestic success to motivate the club to secure safety in the Premier League.

The other two finals that Wenger lost were the 2007 final to Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea and the 2018 final to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Two difficult opponents and games where his side fought valiantly despite still suffering defeat.

The 2018 final would finish 3-0 for Manchester City, and it would be the last cup final that Wenger would be involved in as Arsenal manager. A disappointing end to a fine career as manager of the club, as the Frenchman would have loved to secure all domestic trophies after his 18 years in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal have won two EFL Cups in their history and have lost six finals. The club lost two of the finals in the 1960s while also losing a final under the only manager, Graham, to win the trophy for the club.

What other Trophies have Arsenal won?

Arsenal are the most successful English club to partake in the FA Cup, as they have won it 14 times in their history, while the London side has also lifted the English top flight 13 times.

The Gunners have only had two European successes as they have lifted the Inter-cities Fairs Cup once in 1970 and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

Fans will be hopeful that Mikel Arteta will bring home their third EFL Cup in the near future.