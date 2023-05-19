The play-off final is set for 27 May with both competitors now confirmed.

Coventry City will face Luton Town for a place in the Premier League for next season.

Both sides competed against each other in League Two as recently as 2018, but both have made the remarkable rise to become within one game of the top flight.

How did Coventry City and Luton Town reach the play-off final?

The Hatters overcame a 2-1 first leg deficit against Sunderland to earn their way to Wembley Stadium.

Rob Edwards’ side levelled things in the second leg with a Gabriel Osho strike in the 10th minute, before Tom Lockyer put the team in front before half time.

Meanwhile, Coventry City booked their place in the final with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Middlesbrough in a tight, tense affair.

Gustavo Hamer struck the winning goal in the second half of the second leg to secure a famous win at the Riverside to overcome Boro.

How many tickets have Luton Town and Coventry City been given for the Championship final?

Coventry will receive a total of 36,237 tickets for Wembley Stadium, with their supporters set to be seated across the West End of the famous ground.

Luton have been given a slightly larger allocation of tickets, with the Hatters receiving 36,493 tickets.

Pre-sale tickets have already been put on sale by both clubs, with general sale set for 22 May at 10am.

For those unable to attend, the game will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

Both sides have been impressive this campaign and have done incredibly well to reach this point.

Luton should go into the game as favourites given their excellent form under Edwards and their higher league finish.

But Coventry have earned a lot of impressive results this season and a win away at the Riverside to reach the final highlights how good the Sky Blues can be on their day.

Either side will be making a long-awaited return to the top flight with a victory.

Coventry have not competed in the Premier League since suffering relegation in 2001.

Meanwhile, Luton’s last top flight season came the year before the Premier League was introduced, suffering relegation to what would become the First Division in 1992.

The Hatters were competing in non-league football as recently as 2014.