Crysencio Summerville left sizable boots to fill after he departed Leeds United for West Ham United following the club's failure to return to the Premier League at the very first time of asking last summer.

The Dutchman enjoyed one of the finest individual Championship campaigns in recent memory by registering 20 goals and nine assists, which duly earned him the division's Player of the Year award and a reported £25 million switch to the London Stadium.

Of course, Summerville's exploits were not quite enough to guide Leeds over the line and back to the big time. It always felt inevitable, however, that the winger would not be sticking around for a second season in the Championship and Leeds actioned his departure by striking a £10 million agreement for Largie Ramazani - which perhaps has not yielded the desired impact quite just yet - and the services of Manor Solomon for this term on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Solomon endured a mixed start to life at Elland Road but has blossomed into a star in recent months, with his displays proving crucial to Leeds' ongoing title charge.

With that in mind, Football League World has taken a closer look at just how Solomon's current campaign compares to Summerville's in West Yorkshire last time out...

How Manor Solomon's stats compare to Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 season for Leeds United

Quite simply, there is no denying Summerville's influence on proceedings was superior. A 20-goal haul from out wide is simply outstanding and surely will not be replicated by Solomon, who has scored seven times this term, while Summerville's flair, invention and natural quality on the ball also usurps those qualities of his successor.

Summerville is much more of a high-volume shooter, too, a trait which helped him become the league's most prolific winger last season.

But there are some interesting statistical comparisons to be made, with the Israeli international even bettering Summerville in certain metrics.

Naturally, it's important to note the season has not yet concluded and Solomon could rank higher than Summerville in other departments, meaning a per-90 minutes basis represents a solid measure for comparison.

By this measure, Solomon is averaging more assists (0.33 to 0.23) and more successful dribbles (2.61 to 0.51), although Summerville completed an astonishing 98 dribbles overall and there is little chance the Spurs loanee will trump that number.

Manor Solomon's 24/25 Leeds United stats compared to Crysencio Summerville in 23/24 via FotMob, as of March 19 Player Appearances Goals Assists xG xA Chances created Total shots Shot accuracy Shots per 90 Big chances missed Successful dribbles per 90 Successful dribbles Possession won final 3rd per 90 Manor Solomon 31 7 7 5.75 5.39 45 28 61% 1.30 5 2.61 98 1.44 Crysencio Summerville 43 20 9 16.4 12.5 112 81 63% 2.07 11 2.51 56 0.69

Perhaps the most intriguing takeaway is how much more effective Solomon has been at winning possession high up the pitch, which is indicative of both the different individual profiles at play and an increased impetus for the Whites to regain the ball in key areas under Daniel Farke this time around.

Per 90 minutes, Solomon is winning possession in the final third at a rate of 1.44, while Summerville posted a much lower return at 0.69.

Leeds United should sign Manor Solomon permanently from Spurs this summer

Replacing a huge asset such as Summerville with a loan player could represent unsustainable long-term succession planning from the Whites, but Leeds may be well-placed to acquire the attacker's services permanently should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

It has been reported by GiveMeSport that Solomon will be allowed to leave Spurs in the summer for a potentially-meager fee between £10 million and £15 million.

That's a price Leeds would no doubt have the financial means to meet upon promotion, which they are also well-placed to achieve given they remain at the top of the Championship with just eight games to spare despite inconsistent results in recent weeks.

Solomon has top-flight pedigree and has been a star in the Championship this season. Leeds still miss Summerville, of course, but the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man has largely executed a sterling job at stepping up to replace the winger and should be a shoo-in to rejoin Farke's squad on a full-time basis this summer.