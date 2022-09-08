How Luton Town’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

After last season’s play-off exploits, this season, the expectations are that Luton Town will do well in the Championship.

Whilst they still may do so, it has been a rather steady start for the Hatters so far this term, with Nathan Jones’ side picking up just two wins in their eight league matches so far.

Last season, the club were 9th in the table for home form, just three points shy of the best home record in the division, however, so far this campaign, they remain winless at Kenilworth Road.

Having said that, ahead of this weekends Championship fixtures, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at how every club’s home attendances in the division compare this season, as per Transfermarkt.

How do attendances compare?

First off, let’s start by discussing Luton Town’s average home attendance.

So far, Kenilworth Road has hosted an average of 9.857 fans per match this season.

This does leave the club having the lowest average attendance in the division, but, they also have the lowest capacity in the division at 10,226.

Luton’s 9,857 average isn’t too far shy of the likes of Rotherham United (10,338) and Blackpool (11,634).

The Hatters are, however, well short of the top attendances in the division, with the top three average attendances belonging to Sunderland (37,926), Sheffield United (27,899) and Middlesbrough (26,672).

There is some better reading for Luton when you look at the percentage of the stadium that is filled, though, with the Hatters topping the charts by averaging an attendance that fills 96.4% of their stadium capacity.

That percentage puts them slightly above Norwich City with 94.4% and well above the bottom side with Blackburn Rovers filling just 44% of Ewood Park.