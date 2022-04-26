How Luton Town’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

Luton Town have been one of the Championship‘s surprise packages this season and could make a surprise leap to the Premier League, just eight years after getting out of non-league.

The Hatters are edging towards booking their spot in the second tier play-offs, and will be confident of putting in a strong performance against any opposition at Kenilworth Road should they get there.

Nathan Jones’ men have been on a remarkable journey, winning back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One to reach the second tier in 2019, and now potentially winning promotion to the top-flight in just their third season since.

The Hatters stayed up on the final day of the 2019/20 season, with Nathan Jones returning to save them from the drop, and will be looking up in the coming years with tremendous momentum at the club.

Here, we have taken a look at how their average attendance this season compares to recent seasons…

This season Luton are averaging 9,931 per home game, which is the highest number they have managed since they were last in the top-flight in the early 1990s, such has been the collective pull of the squad that Jones and the recruitment team have assembled.

In their first season back in the second tier, Luton averaged 7,863 as they spent almost the whole season battling against the drop which was quite a sharp decrease from 9,516 when they won the League One title the season prior.

Further pointing towards the galvanising effect that Jones has had on the club and its supporters.

2019/20 was actually the lowest average attendance the Hatters had registered since they were promoted back to the EFL, adding some context as to just how crucial a decision it was to sack Graeme Jones and reappoint Nathan Jones in the build-up to the season’s resumption in 2020.

Kenilworth Road’s 10,356 capacity could be sold out in each and every game next season, if they are able to stage Premier League football and with a new home ground on the horizon the future is looking very bright for Hatters supporters.