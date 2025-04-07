Hull City's decision to sack Liam Rosenior after the 2023/24 campaign was one that came very much out of the blue, after he failed to take his team to the Championship play-offs.

A defeat to Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season stopped the Tigers from making any in-roads into Norwich City's hold on sixth, although they did require West Bromwich Albion to lose with the Canaries' goal difference significantly better than theirs.

Nevertheless, the decision was made to take a different direction in the summer, as the 40-year-old was sacked and replaced by Tim Walter, a decision that they are still paying for now with the Humberside outfit involved in the scrap to stay in the second tier.

Nevertheless, Football League World has taken a look at how Rosenior is getting on with French club, Strasbourg, in Ligue 1 as Championship-bound Southampton start their hunt for a new manager following Ivan Juric's decision to leave - with the ex-Derby County and Hull boss a target for the Saints.

Rosenior has had an excellent first year in charge of Strasborug

Le RCS made the decision to bring the Englishman to Stade de la Meinau in July, with significant changes being made to the starting XI - with a huge focus on bringing in quality younger players.

This has worked to Rosenior's advantage, and alongside Wayne Rooney while he was the assistant manager at Derby during their administration campaign in 2021/22, youth was given a chance to shine.

It is clear to see that he learned a lot from his time with the Rams, and while his side's to the season was not exactly extraordinary, since December they have been one of the form teams in France's top division.

Strasbourg are now on a five-game winning run in Ligue 1, with their unbeaten streak stretching to eight matches, and they are set to qualify for European football this season for the first time since 2019 when they made it to the play-offs in the Europa League.

Liam Rosenior Strasbourg Ligue Un stats 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Matches 28 Wins 14 Draws 7 Losses 7 Goals scored 46 Goals conceded 35 Points 49 *Stats correct as of 07/04/2025

However, Rosenior's ambitions will not stop there, with the possibility of playing in the Champions League in 2025/26 a very realistic dream, with his young team just a point off third-place AS Monaco, and three behind Marseille, who are second.

Strasbourg will be hoping that the Southampton job is not a distraction for Rosenior

There are just six games to go for Strasbourg, and with two of those coming against PSG and Marseille, they will have to be at their best to have any chance of playing in Europe's premier club competition.

But, Southampton are interested in bringing Rosenior to St. Mary's after their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with his time with Hull an example of what he can do in England's second tier.

Despite this link, and the potential of winning promotion back to the Premier League, it is hard to see the retired full-back leaving France and returning to the EFL with Champions League football potentially on the horizon.

Nevertheless, Hull must surely have some regrets over their decision to sack Rosenior in the summer with his Strasbourg side flying in Ligue 1.