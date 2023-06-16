Just one year ago, Leicester City's future was looking far brighter than it does at present.

The Foxes had just finished 8th in the Premier League - their fifth consecutive top 10 finish - and had also reached a European semi-final, being knocked out in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Nobody could have anticipated what would come next and last season, though, with the club going on to suffer relegation from the top-flight.

The Foxes will now play Championship football next season - the first time that they have done so since 2013/14.

Of course, being relegated often has a very negative effect on keeping hold of your best players, and that certainly looks as though it will be the case with Leicester this summer.

Indeed, clubs in the top flight are already beginning to circle for some of the Foxes' best talent.

Latest Leicester City transfer news

That is the case according to reports that surfaced on Thursday.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have launched a joint-bid for Leicester duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The two players, who have both earned international caps for England, would be two players expected to depart the King Power Stadium this summer.

However, given that the reported joint offer is only said to be in excess of £50 million, it seems unlikely that this will be accepted.

Leicester City must reject Spurs bid

Indeed, to be offered a figure close to £50 million for two players of Maddison's and Barnes' talent is quite frankly insulting.

In fact, Leicester City have almost no choice but to reject the deal, given the uproar it would surely cause amongst their fanbase.

Sure, James Maddison is entering the final year of his contract, and so he will likely go for slightly less than his true worth. However, the 26-year-old alone is a player that has been linked with a move for £60 million himself this summer.

It's hard to argue he would not be worth a substantial fee like that, too, given the current inflation of transfer fees, and his recent record in the top-flight.

Maddison netted 10 goals and registered nine assists in last season's Premier League.

Harvey Barnes, too, having scored 13 top-flight goals last campaign, and with two years left on his contract, is surely worth a sizeable fee.

As such, Spurs' reported £50 million joint bid for the pair is, quite frankly, insulting.

Leicester City must reject the offer, and hold out for much, much more.