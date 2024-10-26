Leeds United have been under new ownership for just over a year following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises during the summer of 2023, and they have big plans for both the club and Elland Road itself.

The 49ers took full control of the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League. And, after a protracted process that impacted their summer transfer window, they were eventually given ratification from the EFL.

The green light meant that the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers went through, which allowed them to conduct transfer business and formulate a squad that eventually finished third with 90 points under Daniel Farke's tutelage.

Of course, losing in the play-offs saw them lose key players over the summer. However, they are building in the right direction in the eyes of many, and Leeds have a strong squad again for a promotion push after further investment in the summer window of 2024.

They will hope to gain promotion to put the wheels in motion on their plans for the club. Leeds have out in almost every league fixture last season, and demand has been such that the Leeds hierarchy believe they can sustain crowds of over 50,000 regularly in English football's top-flight.

They have recently revealed their plans to move the stadium's capacity up from 37,645 to near to 53,000. Not only that, but Leeds fans have not been deterred from supporting the side, as they have over 20,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list, too.

49ers Enterprises net worth

Forbes estimate it to be just under £5 billion

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs historically in the EFL, but also through the size of their fanbase. That means that they are one of the clubs who have the most commercial potential in English football. 49ers Enterprises wish to tap into much of that potential, even though expansion of Elland Road will be expensive.

Radrizzani was Leeds' chairman and the club's majority owner prior to their summer 2023 takeover. In January 2017, he purchased 50 percent of the share capital of Leeds, making him co-owner of the club with Massimo Cellino. On 23 May 2017, Radrizzani himself took full ownership of the club, when he announced the 100% buyout of Leeds from Cellino.

49ers Enterprises had previously owned a 44% stake in the club from their 2018 investment and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani. Eventually, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was able to take over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

Alongside his new position, Angus Kinnear remained in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added the likes of Gretar Steinsson, Nick Hammond, and Jordan Miles to their expanded recruitment team as well.

Leeds' investors have also been joined by other famous faces, with the likes of Jordan Spieth also taking particular interest in the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises, alongside huge names in American sports, such as Michael Phelps and Larry Nance. Will Ferrell is among the latest to invest alongside actor and Leeds fan, Russell Crowe.

In terms of their net worth, according to Forbes, the investment arm of the 49ers is worth a staggering $5.97B (£4.79B) and they are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe at the time that figure was estimated. More recent figures from Christina Gough in Statista have suggested the franchise value amounts to $6B now.

It's difficult to estimate beyond that, given the number of smaller investors who have a smaller piece of the pie, including the aforementioned celebrities, as well as Red Bull's 10% stake in the club as well.

The way Leeds' owners made their money

A look at the 49ers prior to life in Leeds

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is the American billionaire businesswoman, who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team as well as Leeds through 49ers Enterprises. She is the daughter of the late construction magnate Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. and the late Marie Patricia Montani DeBartolo.

She grew up in a family famous for real estate development, and attended Saint Mary's College of Indiana - a Catholic women's college near the University of Notre Dame. After graduation, she then joined the family business, The DeBartolo Corporation, and became its executive vice president.

They are an American real estate investment trust that invests in shopping malls, outlet centers, and community/lifestyle centers. Through a merger, Denise continued to grow the business through luxury multifamily communities to retail centers and hotels. Not only that, but DeBartolo Development has successfully invested in approximately $5B in assets across the U.S. since 2003.

DeBartolo York became operating head of the 49ers in 1999 and remains a board member to this day. However, she and her husband gave over control of the 49ers to their son, Jed York, in 2008. However, it is Marathe that handles most of the operations at the Leeds end.