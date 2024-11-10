At its very best, a matchday at Elland Road is nothing short of electric for Leeds United fans, while it is often an intimidating place for away supporters as well.

Leeds is a city situated in West Yorkshire in the North of England and is the biggest one-club city in England. The likes of London, Birmingham, and Manchester are the homes of multiple clubs. Elland Road is the home of the club, which is a football stadium in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

They have been based there since the club's formation in 1919. It is located in the outskirts of Leeds and is the 14th largest football stadium in England, with a capacity of 37,068. This is the second season in succession that it will play host to Championship football following three campaigns back in the top-flight.

Irrespective of which league they are in, Leeds have one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the country, and especially in the Championship. The roar of the crowd, usually led by the South Stand, sets the tone. "Marching on Together" rings out pre-match, uniting every home supporter in a single voice.

Leeds' famous atmosphere at Elland Road

The historic ground exudes character, blending nostalgia with the intensity of modern football. Leeds supporters are fiercely loyal, and their energy for the club spills into every chant and cheer. It’s an immersive experience that not only highlights the club’s rich history but also showcases the unrivalled support that makes Elland Road such a fortress for Leeds.

They only lost twice all season in the league at home in 2023/24. However, most away fans know that they are playing a strong team and a noisy and devoted crowd, who will each let them know that they are there and in for a tough display.

At its loudest peak, Elland Road can be a daunting place to go to. The crowd's intensity and volume often make it a challenging environment to navigate. Away teams can sometimes get caught up in the occasion, with fans and players alike sometimes shocked at the scale of the stadium and the crowd within it.

It's an iconic ground with a rich history, where the loyalty and noise of the fans make it a tough place for visiting sides, reminding everyone why Elland Road is so revered across the league. It could become an even tougher place to go in the coming years, as after they sold out in almost every league fixture last season, demand has been such that the Leeds hierarchy believe they can sustain crowds of over 50,000 regularly in English football's top-flight.

They have recently revealed their plans to move the stadium's capacity up from 37,645 to near to 53,000. This is partly due to the fact that they have over 20,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list and Angus Kinnear recently explained to The Square Ball podcast that they still intend to make improvements to Elland Road, which includes increasing capacity by around 15,000.

Leeds United and Elland Road's Tripadvisor rating

There have been 41 reviews of Elland Road so far on Tripadvisor, with a score of 4.5 overall. That includes 29 excellent ratings, seven very good, two average, one poor, and two terrible scores.

Tony R gave it three stars out of five and said: "I’m a passionate fan of Leeds United but even I must admit the stadium is looking a bit tired now."

Ben, a Plymouth fan, scored it four out five and said: "Modern ground with great atmosphere! Just lacks things around the ground for away fans. We approached the ground and wow it was a thing of beauty, it is old ground but looked very well refurbished on the outside. For the away day experience, the thing that let it down was the lack of things around the ground for away fans. There was a McDonalds and a very nice chip shop outside which was very busy but other than that not a lot."

ShropshireNick, a Shrewsbury fan, gave a full five rating and said: "One of the Best Stadiums. Friends I have visited over 50 football stadiums around the country, Elland Road is one of the best. The atmosphere is second to none. When the whole stadium is singing, ‘ Marching on Together’, it is amazing. A great stadium for any football fans to visit."

There is also plenty of praise regarding the Elland Road stadium tour, with hospitality and staff well praised on the website, although most entries on Tripadvisor go back a number of years now, with perhaps more recent reviews required to make a full conclusion about the facilities and service at Leeds.