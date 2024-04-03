Leicester City had a dominant grip on top spot in the Championship, but have allowed Ipswich Town and Leeds United to push them all the way this season.

The race to gain promotion is into the final five weeks and the run-in, with three sides fighting it out for two spots in the automatic promotion places, where Ipswich currently sit top of the pile over their rivals.

Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton are all recently relegated clubs who were expected to be in the promotion mix, whilst Ipswich have defied the odds and are aiming for back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high, particularly from Leeds and Ipswich, who have been relentless of late.

The Foxes have relinquished their place in first after two wins, a draw, and four defeats in their last seven league games, including a run of three successive defeats within that, meaning their lead at the top has now been completely eradicated.

Leicester looked like they were running away with the title and had a 17-point gap to Leeds at one stage, and although things remain in the hands of Enzo Maresca's side, they will be concerned with both Leeds and Ipswich in such close proximity in the table and having suffered from a loss of form.

Easter weekend Championship results

Heading into Easter after the international break, every side in the top four had an average of two points per game or higher. It's an unprecedented scenario and leaves very little room for error at the moment.

Easter weekend signifies the beginning of the run-in, where the schedule is more congested than usual and is a critical period for teams at both ends of the table. Leicester lost their game to Bristol City, whilst Southampton struggled to capitalise with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough, leaving their hopes of automatic promotion hanging by a thread.

However, Daniel Farke's side won 13 of 15 league games in 2024, including nine consecutive league wins at one stage, following a tricky spell during the festive period where they won just once in five games.

The pace being set by Leeds and Ipswich in particular of late has been ferocious, and has dragged Leicester back into the mix following three consecutive defeats for the Foxes, including a 3-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Ipswich had a difficult end to 2023 and start to 2024, but have since won nine and drawn once in the league since a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion in early February. They have been relentless in their pursuit of top-flight football amongst the parachute payment teams.

They and Leeds were able to make further ground on Leicester, with Maresca's men losing to Bristol City, whilst the Whites drew 2-2 with Watford at Vicarage Road. Meanwhile, Ipswich won 1-0 at Ewood Park to leapfrog both into top spot.

Monday left all four sides facing a stern test, with Ipswich and Southampton facing one another, and Leeds hosting play-off chasing Hull, all before Leicester kicked off at lunchtime against another side in the mix for promotion in Norwich City. All the top three recorded victories, almost certainly ending Southampton's chances, and making things appear to be a three-horse race, with one side left to be disappointed come May.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester's remaining fixtures

There are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs involved.

The question of who will secure the big prize and promotion to the top-flight will likely be asked many times between now and the end of the season, and the remaining games will dictate who has to settle for a play-off spot.

Leicester have a game in hand on their rivals, but it is a tricky test against Russell Martin's side, whilst Ipswich's game against Coventry City has been rearranged for late in the campaign due to their opponents' exploits in the FA Cup.

Here, we take a look at the remaining games for each team, where and what date and time they face them, as well as their respective current positions in the table.

Championship automatic promotion race: the run-in Team/Date(s) 06/04/2024 09/04/2024 and *10/04/2024 12/04/2024 and *13/04/2024 20/04/2024 and *22/04/2024 23/04/2024 27/04/2024 30/04/2024 04/05/2024 1 Ipswich Town Norwich City (6th) - Carrow Road 12:30 *Watford (14th) - Portman Road 19:45 *Middlesbrough (9th) - Portman Road 15:00 Hull City (10th) - MKM Stadium 15:00 Coventry City (7th) - CBS Arena 20:00 Huddersfield Town (22nd) - Portman Road 12:30 2 Leeds United Coventry City (7th) - CBS Arena 15:00 Sunderland (13th) - Elland Road 20:00 *Blackburn Rovers (17th) - Elland Road 12:30 *Middlesbrough (9th) - The Riverside 20:00 QPR (16th) - Loftus Road 15:00 Southampton (4th) - Elland Road 12:30 3 Leicester City Birmingham City (20th) - The King Power Stadium 15:00 Millwall (19th) - The Den 19:45 Plymouth Argyle (21st) - Home Park 20:00 West Bromwich Albion (5th) - The King Power Stadium 12:30 Southampton (4th) - The King Power Stadium 20:00 Preston North End (8th) - Deepdale 15:00 Blackburn Rovers (17th) - The King Power Stadium 12:30