Having dropped out of the Premier League last season, it's unsurprising to see Burnley's wage bill is estimated to be among the biggest in the Championship.

Capology estimates that it's the second-largest wage bill in the league, coming in at a whopping £596,000 a week, which for context is over four times the size of the smallest budget in the league.

You could argue money has helped equal success for Burnley, who find themselves among the early season front-runners, and one of their biggest estimated earners, Josh Brownhill, is their top scorer.

He's certainly gone some way to justifying his estimated £45,000 a week wage, but it's interesting to see how his wage compares to Luca Koleosho, who is widely regarded as one of the hottest talents at the club.

Koleosho has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who would have no issues bettering the estimated £20,000 a week he currently earns at Turf Moor.

But it's interesting to see how his wage compares to Brownhill when stats are broken down, in terms of the value for money they bring to the side.

Does Brownhill impact Burnley over twice as much as Koleosho?

The pair have very different roles under Scott Parker

For Brownhill to truly justify his estimated £45,000 a week wages as opposed to Koleosho's £20,000, he should tangibly be making over twice the impact.

It's difficult to compare the stats of two players who play completely different roles in the team, but it would be hard to say that Brownhill makes twice as much impact on the team as Koleosho.

Koleosho v Brownhill 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Stat Koleosho Brownhill Goals 2 5 Assists 0 1 Shots 16 22 Shots on target 5 7 Chances created 20 13 Touches 578 736

While he's club captain, and also nigh-on the longest serving current player, you'd expect his wages to be among the highest, and on the pitch, his leadership does go some way to justifying it.

He's a heart on the sleeve player who'll give 110% every week, and you know he's committed to the cause.

But so is Koleosho, and he also brings something that Brownhill doesn't - invention in the final third.

Despite the fact Brownhill has scored five goals this term as opposed to Koleosho's two, it's the Clarets in demand wide man who arguably has a larger impact on games.

He's their outlet ball at all times and often this season, it's been a case of 'give it Koleosho and hope for the best'.

Is it surprising to see Brownhill's estimated to earn over twice as much as Koleosho?

The Burnley skipper has been at Turf Moor a long time now

In short, no, not really.

Brownhill is a senior pro who's been at the club since January 2020 and is now club captain, so it's understandable to see his wages being so high.

Compare that with Koleosho, who's a young 19-year-old making his way in the game, and suddenly the wage gap becomes a little more understandable.

Koleosho's wages would likely have taken a nice boost in September when he signed a new five-year deal, and for a young lad of his age to be on such money seems very fair.

He's the youngest member of the squad who Capology give an estimate for, and he's nowhere near being the lowest earner, so in that sense, his wages actually seem fair.

There's no doubting if he gets his big money move to Bayern Munich then he'll get a healthy increase, but for now he'll just have to continue proving on the pitch that he can make the same impact as Brownhill, despite doing so for less than half of the money.