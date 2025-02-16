Teenage talent Jobe Bellingham has become somewhat of a star turn for Sunderland – but how do his estimated wages stack up against positional rivals in the Championship?

Although not always the case, football is often a meritocracy where the best players are awarded the biggest contracts.

However, sometimes a player enjoying a breakthrough season can find themselves on wages below their new-found worth.

After a sublime first season with Sunderland, Jobe Bellingham has started to turn heads at clubs around Europe.

The young talent signed a new contract in August after just a year at the Stadium of Light, reportedly earning a nice pay-rise.

According to Capology.com, Bellingham is now on an estimated wage of £12,500, with his contract at Sunderland currently lasting until the summer of 2028.

That would make Bellingham the best-paid teenager in the division – especially when compared to midfield partner Chris Rigg, who Capology estimate to be on £1,500 a week.

Using Capology's estimations, Football League World has taken a look at how Bellingham’s wages stack up to Championship players of a similar ilk.

Selected Championship midfielder's wages (As per capology.com) Player Wages per week (Estimated) Jobe Bellingham £12,500 Enzo Le Fee £67,500 Aaron Ramsey £50,000 Gustavo Hamer £30,000 Brenden Aaronson £45,000

Enzo Le Fee

Sunderland’s marquee January signing dwarfs Bellingham’s wages

You don’t have to search very far to find a player on more money than Bellingham.

Bellingham’s estimated wages pale in comparison to Sunderland’s recent edition, Enzo Le Fee.

The Black Cats are reportedly covering half of the Frenchman’s £67,500 weekly wage – a financial contribution around £33,750 that would be over double the amount they apparently pay Bellingham.

In fact, Le Fee’s estimated wage is the largest for any Championship midfielder, highlighting the investment Sunderland have made in their bid for promotion.

If the Black Cats are successful in reaching the top flight, Bellingham would be one of a number of players expecting an increase in their own wages.

Aaron Ramsey

Veteran midfielder commanding very healthy wage at Cardiff

Whilst Bellingham is still in the early stages of his footballing career at just 19 years of age, one of the top-earning midfielders in the Championship is definitely at the tail end of his playing career.

Capology estimates that Wales legend Aaron Ramsey is on £50,000 at boyhood club Cardiff City, and whilst that wage is high for Championship football, it is some way shy of the £200,000 the midfielder once reportedly earned at Italian giants Juventus.

Ramsey reportedly took a huge wage cut to return to Cardiff in the summer of 2023, but the former Arsenal man has struggled with injury during his time at the Cardiff City stadium – sadly, a similar story for much of his career.

Gustavo Hamer

Sheffield United man on double the pay of Bellingham

Sunderland are just one of four clubs vying for one of two automatic promotion spots at the top of the Championship.

Despite their recent splurge on Le Fee, Sunderland have been operating by far more modest means than their direct promotion rivals.

That is because Leeds United, Burnley, and Sheffield United are currently supported by parachute payments thanks to recent relegations from the top flight.

So it is no surprise to see Gustavo Hamer with an estimated wage of £30,000, with the Dutchman a key figure for Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Brenden Aaronson

Leeds' USMNT man on more than triple Bellingham’s wage

Brenden Aaronson has returned from a loan spell at Union Berlin last season to try and help Leeds United return to the Premier League.

Whilst the American international did not want to ply his trade in the second tier of English football, his estimated wage of £45,000 probably softens the blow.

Leeds are now into their second season of Championship football, but with parachute payments still in place, are still able to pay their stars big wages.