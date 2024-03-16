Jamie Vardy has given Leicester City a service unlike many others, and is still playing an important role now, so it's easy to see why he commands a sizeable wage.

The 37-year-old joined the East Midlands side in the summer of 2012 for a non-league record fee of £1 million from Fleetwood Town, and has since earned the right to go down as a club legend for the historic triumphs he has spearheaded in a blue shirt in the last 12 years.

Vardy's title-winning seasons with Leicester, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists Premier League (2015/16) 36 24 8 Championship (2013/14) 37 16 10

Vardy joined the club following a ninth-placed finish in the Championship and within four years he would help deliver not only a second tier title, but also the famously improbable Premier League trophy win of 2015-16.

That level of experience - coupled with a respectable output in recent seasons - has rightly put the forward among the top earners in the league.

Jamie Vardy's estimated Leicester City wage

Football finance website Capology provides estimates of players' wages across the top leagues in world football, so it provides a guide on where the former England international might rank among the top earners.

Capology estimates that Vardy earns around £140,000 per week before bonuses, which equates to £7.28million annually, a figure which the website believes has stayed consistent since the 2018-19 season.

The sum would put him at the top of the wage bill at the King Power Stadium, a place befitting of his status and achievements at the club built over the last decade or so.

How Jamie Vardy's wage compares to the rest of the Championship

Vardy's estimated £140,000 per week wage also makes him the highest-paid player in the Championship, some distance ahead of his team-mate Harry Winks who comes in second, estimated to be on £90,000 per week.

The ex-England international striker and Winks are joined by fellow Foxes players Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira in the top four - the latter two estimated to be earning £80,000 per week each.

In fact, the only players not from Leicester to take a place in the top ten estimated earners in the Championship are Cardiff City's Aaron Ramsey (estimated £80,000 per week), Southampton's Joe Aribo (estimated £70,000 per week) and Leeds United duo Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter (both estimated £70,000 per week).

It comes as little surprise that a recently relegated side carries such a heavy wage bill, but it is an outgoing which means the Foxes will want to retrieve their Premier League status at the first time of asking.

Where Vardy's wage would rank in the Premier League

Vardy's current estimated wage places him among some of the biggest names currently operating in his position in the Premier League, although it goes without saying that those stars don't carry a comparable portfolio of work to the Foxes man.

The 37-year-old is estimated by Capology to be earning the same as Liverpool pair Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota, and earning more than both Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen.

At Vardy's age, it is easy to see how this scenario could quickly become unsustainable, especially if Leicester don't return to the top tier next season.

The former England international's contract runs until this summer. At this point in a player's career, a retirement would usually be expected, but Vardy's impressive stats this season suggest he might not yet be finished.

A decision will need to be made at the end of this season one way or another, but reduced terms may be necessary to see him stay with the Foxes.