Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is a crucial cog in his side's machine.

The Black Cats' recent results have reinforced this, with Mike Dodds struggling during the early stages of his interim spell without having the 23-year-old at his disposal.

An ankle ligament problem has ruled him out for the next month - and that's a blow for both him and the Wearside club.

His side have been unable to benefit from his contributions on the pitch and it looks as though his absence has cost Dodds' side the opportunity to secure a top-six finish.

Clarke will also be gutted that he hasn't been able to contribute towards the Black Cats' cause - and he will also be wary of the fact he won't be able to put himself in the shop window whilst he's out of action.

It's inevitable that he will attract interest this summer - considering his goals and assists record at the Stadium of Light - but there may not be as many bids for him now he's out of action.

Jack Clarke's permanent spell at Sunderland (As of March 12th) [All competitions] Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 35 15 4

Jack Clarke's contract situation and estimate wage at Sunderland

When the winger joined the Black Cats permanently during the summer of 2022, he signed a four-year contract at the SoL and that has put the club in a strong negotiating position ahead of the summer.

In terms of how much he earns though, it's impossible to tell without having estimates.

He's likely to have earned a high wage at his former club Tottenham Hotspur because of the size of the North London outfit.

Related Southampton boss Russell Martin makes admission on target Jack Clarke after Sunderland clash Martin has spoken out about how much of a game-changer Clarke can be, following the Saints' 4-2 win against the Black Cats.

However, his career was stalling at the time he joined the Black Cats permanently, even though he did enjoy a semi-successful loan spell on Wearside during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Only just being promoted from League One at that point, it's difficult to see Clarke earning too much.

Capology estimate that he's earning £16,923 per week.

How Jack Clarke's wage compares to the highest earners in the Championship

Clarke is estimated to be earning a lot less than many others in the division, according to Capology's figures.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Harry Winks are estimated to be earning £140,000 and £90,000 per week.

The third and fourth estimated highest earners in the division are also Foxes players, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira earning £80,000.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, plenty of players who are estimated to be earning the most belong to Leicester, Leeds United and Southampton, the three relegated sides.

Clarke would be higher up the list if on-loan players were excluded, but the likes of Brandon Williams and Nat Phillips (both £65,000 per week) are all on this list with both on loan at second-tier clubs.

Both belong to Premier League giants, so their appearances high up on the list don't come as a major surprise.

Clarke doesn't even feature in the top 100 estimated highest earners in the second tier, which is surprising considering how much of an asset he is to his team.

Clearly one of the best players in this division, he arguably deserves a higher wage, but signing a new contract now will give him less control over his future and that wouldn't be ideal for him if he wants to move back to the top flight.