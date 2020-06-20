‘How it should be done’ – Many Charlton fans react to major player agreements

Charlton Athletic supporters have been offering their reactions after the club confirmed that they have secured deals to extend the contracts of a number of key players whose deals were due to expire at the end of June.

Lee Bowyer’s side had already managed to secure extensions to the loan deals of the likes of Aiden McGeady, Andre Green, Sam Field and Josh Cullen – and now Charlton have ensured that all of Naby Sarr, Jonny Williams, Adam Matthews, Tomer Hemed, Jake Forster-Caskey, Lewis Page, Ben Amos, Albie Morgan and Josh Davison will see out the campaign at the Valley.

That should offer a major boost to the club as they look to ensure that they climb out of the relegation zone and secure their survival in the remaining nine matches of the campaign, and Bowyer will now have a reasonably strong squad to select from with the players committing themselves to the cause for final end of season push.

Charlton would have been fearing that some other key players could have gone the way of top scorer Lyle Taylor and decided against playing on and risking injury in the final nine matches – and some of their relegation rivals have already seen a number of players leave the club rather than extend their deals.

Therefore, although they have lost the influential presence of Taylor up front, Charlton could still have an advantage over the likes of Hull City who have lost more of their first team options, and they will be hoping that makes a difference come the end of the campaign.

Many Charlton fans have been quick to heap praise on those players for agreeing new extensions and committing themselves to the end of season run in, while some have also made reference to Taylor not doing the same thing.

Here then, we take a look at what Charlton fans have made about the latest update on player contracts on social media…

