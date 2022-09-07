How is Zack Steffen getting on away from Man City at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough’s busy summer transfer window led them to Manchester City’s door for the service of Zack Steffen, as Chris Wilder aimed to bolster his goalkeeping options heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels shouldered that burden last season for Wilder. Lumley moved on, whilst Daniels remained, joined by Steffen and Liam Roberts – Boro’s two goalkeeping recruits.

Steffen was seen as the first choice coming in, with Roberts set to be his back-up.

That was evident in the opening fixtures of the Championship season, as Steffen started five games on the bounce as the Teessiders picked up three draws and suffered two defeats. Roberts, meanwhile, featured in the EFL Cup defeat to Barnsley, as most second choice goalkeepers do.

Amid a tough start to the season, Steffen conceded nine goals in those five games, with an xCG (expected conceded goals) sitting at 1.09 per 90 (Wyscout). There were 3.82 shots faced on average, 2.18 of which were saved; a number significantly pushed up by the four he made in the 1-1 draw with West Brom on the opening day.

Since a 1-0 defeat to Reading FC on August 20th, Steffen hasn’t featured owing to a knee injury.

That’s offered Daniels the chance to step up onto the bench, with Roberts moving from second choice to Wilder’s go-to man between the posts.

Whether it’s by coincidence or not, Boro’s results have picked up in Roberts’ three Championship appearances. They’ve beaten Swansea City and Sunderland, keeping a clean sheet in the latter win. Only Watford have taken maximum points off Boro in this time, winning 2-1 in their meeting at Vicarage Road on August 30th.

In those three fixtures, Roberts has faced an average of 3.03 shots on goal and made 2.12 saves. Similar numbers to Steffen, albeit with an improved xCG of 0.77.

As we await Steffen’s return from his knee injury, the question that lingers is whether or not he will retain his place in the pecking order as Wilder’s first choice. Perhaps the pathway isn’t as clear as it once was for the 27-year-old.

