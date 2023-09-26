Leicester City suffered relegation to the Championship last season, something that took many by surprise.

The Foxes had cemented themselves as a top-half side in the Premier League, winning the league and the FA Cup in most recent times.

However, the 2022/23 campaign will be one that the football club and its supporters will be looking to forget as soon as possible.

The club has done their best to do so, as they have made a very good start to life in the Championship.

Their win against Bristol City on Saturday means they have now won seven of their opening eight league games and sit at the top of the table alongside Ipswich Town.

Their relegation at the end of last season meant several first-team players left the club, one of whom was midfielder Youri Tielemans. So, while Leicester are doing well, here at Football League World, we have looked at how Tielemans has been doing since leaving the club.

How is Youri Tielemans getting on since leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa?

Tielemans left the King Power Stadium at the end of last season as his contract came to an end at the club.

There were a few teams after his services, but the Belgian international joined Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Tielemans signed a contract until the summer of 2027, so he will be hoping his four years at the club will be a huge success.

So far, Tielemans has played nine times for Villa this season, with six coming in the Premier League, two in UECL qualifiers, and one in the Conference League group stage.

However, while he has appeared in every game this season, when you take a closer look, his start at Villa Park hasn’t been an easy one.

The midfielder has yet to start a game in the Premier League, with all his appearances being as a substitute. His latest one was a nine-minute cameo against Chelsea on Sunday.

Tielemans has completed 90 minutes just twice this season, both coming in the UEFA Conference League. While the 26-year-old is also yet to get off the mark, either in front of goal or setting up his teammates.

Was Youri Tielemans a success at Leicester City?

When Leicester City signed Tielemans in July 2019, there were big things expected of the player, as he came with a rising reputation.

He had an excellent spell on loan at the club and was then signed on a permanent deal for a very hefty fee.

Tielemans’ importance to the Leicester team grew as the seasons went on, and while his final season at the club was disappointing, he was largely successful during his time with the Foxes.

The midfielder was integral to their FA Cup win and was also important during their couple of years playing in Europe. He scored some wonderful goals while also providing opportunities for his teammates.

As mentioned, his last season was frustrating to see, and the way he left wasn’t ideal for Leicester, but overall, his time at the club can be deemed successful and one that both players and the club will look back on with fond memories.