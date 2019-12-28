‘How is your voice’, ‘Superb’ – Many Stoke City fans react to former player’s celebrations

Former Stoke City player Liam Lawrence has shared his reaction to the 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke sat rock bottom in the Championship table heading into the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day at the Bet365 Stadium so a win was very needed for Michael O’Neill’s side.

James McClean would open the scoring for the home side as their desire to win looked promising, but two Wednesday goals saw the game turn on its head.

That was until O’Neill made changes and hauled on strike duo Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes, who both scored in stoppage time to ensure those fans left the ground happy and the result moved them off bottom spot.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for Stoke who now prepare to face Fulham on the 29th and Huddersfield on New Years Day.

Former player Lawrence made 125 appearances in four seasons for Stoke, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

Leaving the club for Portsmouth, the Irishman would go on to play for Portsmouth, Cardiff City, PAOK, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers.

Lawrence, who commentates for BBC Radio Stoke on Stoke games, has released footage from the game which features his wilds celebrations after Vokes’ winner.

Jumped up and nearly took everything off the table and took us off air 🤣🙈 @BBCRadioStoke @mattsandoz1 . Incredible finish to the game and credit to the players who were fantastic throughout 🙌🏻💪🏼 #SCFC https://t.co/uP2VuZVsOf — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) 27 December 2019

And, that post from Lawrence also led to Stoke putting up highlights on their official Twitter feed.

🙌 Let Nigel Johnson and @LiamLawrence07 narrate you through those final three minutes of drama. 🎙️ @BBCRadioStoke S C E N E S!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BkUILbneCs — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 27 December 2019

Here are just some of the comments:

