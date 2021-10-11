How is Yohan Benalouane getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have had a high turnover of players over the years, with many signing and not going on to make many appearances.

One who falls into that category is Yohan Benalouane. The defender joined in January 2019, and would depart in October 2020 having featured in just 15 league games during that period.

Despite that, the Tunisian international is always going to be fondly remembered by all connected to the Reds as he scored the only goal in a win over rivals Derby County shortly after arriving.

After leaving the City Ground, Benalouane would join up with Greek Super League outfit Aris, which would be a very welcome move for the player as it finally gave him the opportunity to play more regularly, having struggled to hold down a place at Leicester prior to his Forest switch as well.

With Aris, it was a different story, as he made 16 appearances, with injuries restricting him on occasions, as they finished behind Olympiacos and PAOK.

This season has been tougher for the 34-year-old though. Benalouane and his teammates did not impress as they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League by FC Astana, with the defender starting both games.

Since that 3-2 aggregate defeat, he hasn’t been involved, with the former Parma man watching on as his side have picked up eight points from their first five in the league. However, with Aris having been hit with a six-point deduction, it means they are struggling in 11th place right now.