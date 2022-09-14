How is Yan Dhanda getting on since leaving Swansea City?

After coming up through Liverpool’s academy, Yan Dhanda signed for Swansea City ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The youngster initially started out with the U23s but slowly worked his way into the first team playing regular football by the 2020/21 season, as he made 27 league appearances, scoring a goal in that season too.

However, last season didn’t go to plan for him and the 23-year-old made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Swans and as a result, was not offered a fresh contract by the club at the end of the campaign.

This summer he made the move to Ross County on a free transfer and so far he has made nine league appearances in all competitions for his new side.

He is not yet a first team regular for Ross County having started three of his six league games this season and not having played a full 90 minutes yet this season but given he is still a young player, that is understandable.

His form in the League Cup has been particularly impressive as he’s managed to contribute three assists in four appearances although he will be eager for that form to carry over into the league as the season progresses.

The attacking player seems to be settling into Scotland well having recently posted a photo of him and teammate Victor Loturi in training which is encouraging following the switch he made.

9 quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did Swansea play their first game at the stadium? 2003 2004 2005 2006

His side have not had the strongest start to their season having lost four of their six games so far so it seems there is still plenty of work to be done at the club.

However, if Dhanda can train hard and take his chances then he could be one of the players that looks able to make an impact and change Ross County’s fortunes.

As it stands, the 23-year-old looks to be a bit of a squad player at the club but he has proven in the cup that he is able to contribute to his side’s attacking efforts.

In a struggling side, it’s always going to be harder to make your mark and have a massive impact. However, if Dhanda can find a way to do so, his role at the club could increase this season.