How is Wilson Palacios getting on ever since leaving Stoke City?

When Stoke City signed Wilson Palacious and Peter Crouch from Tottenham on the 31st of August 2011 it looked like the makings of an exciting double deal.

Crouch’s quality as a Premier League goalscorer was beyond doubt while Palacios had proven himself a talented central midfielder with both Wigan Athletic and Spurs.

The towering target man turned out to be a shrewd addition, scoring 61 times in 261 appearances for the Potters, but, unfortunately, things never clicked for the man that joined alongside him from Spurs.

He would make just 53 appearances in his four years at the club, with injuries a factor in what proved to be a disappointing transfer and £6 million misspent.

Palacios was released by Stoke at the end of his contract in the summer of 2015 but despite a trial at Hull City didn’t sign for a new club until January 2016, when he joined USL Championship side Miami FC.

He made 18 appearances for the American club in the 2016 campaign but his time on the east coast lasted just one season.

Next, the midfielder returned to Honduras and joined boyhood club Olympia.

Olympia would prove the penultimate stop in his playing career as after a brief spell with another side in the Honduran top tier, Real Sociedad, he hung up his boots in 2019 at the age of 35.

22 questions about Stoke City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 What colour is this season's away shirt? Green Blue Red Black

That wasn’t the end of his career in football, however, as Palacios turned his attention to player management after retiring.

In an interview last year, the former Stoke midfielder revealed his regrets of never quite fulfilling his lofty potential or achieving his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

You’d imagine most Potters fans will have some regrets concerning his career as well.