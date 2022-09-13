How is Will Vaulks getting on since leaving Cardiff City?

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, Cardiff City opted to completely overhaul their squad ahead of the new term.

As well as signing a plethora of players, the Bluebirds parted ways with a host of individuals who featured for them in the second-tier last season.

Will Vaulks was one of the players who was allowed to leave the Cardiff City Stadium as he was not offered a new contract by the Welsh outfit.

After attracting interest from several clubs, Vaulks opted to join League One side Sheffield Wednesday in June.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how the midfielder has been getting on since leaving Cardiff…

After providing 15 direct goal contributions in 107 Championship appearances for Cardiff, it was always going to be interesting to see how Vaulks would fare in a lower division during the opening stages of the season.

Currently facing competition for a place in Wednesday’s side from the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson, the 29-year-old has yet to make a decisive impact for his new side.

Vaulks was handed his debut in Wednesday’s draw with Portsmouth in July and went on to start for the club in their league clashes with Milton Keynes Dons, Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United.

Following the Owls’ defeat to Posh, the midfielder was forced to settle for a place on the substitutes bench for the club’s trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Brought on in a cameo role during the club’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers, Vaulks went on to briefly feature in Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers before being left on the bench for his side’s 2-0 defeat to Barnsley.

Currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.49 in League One, the former Cardiff man will need to step up his performance levels when is selected to feature again in order to boost his chances of becoming a key player for Wednesday.

With the Owls set to take on Morecambe this evening, Vaulks will be hoping to be given the opportunity to impress at the Mazuma Stadium by manager Darren Moore.