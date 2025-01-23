Wayne Rooney left Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Eve of last year, having seen the Pilgrims drop to rock-bottom of the Championship after a run of just one win in 14 league games.

While no one could fault the former Manchester United man for his dedication to the cause during his time at Home Park, he simply wasn’t able to get the results needed while in charge of the Greens, with his departure coming after Argyle had picked up just one point from the last 21 available.

Miron Muslic is the man that has been tasked with trying to turn things around at the Theatre of Greens between now and the end of the season, with the Austrian aiming to repeat his success with Cercle Brugge in Belgium after moving to the Football League.

As for Rooney, it looks like he is set to take some time away from the managerial world for the time being, although has already been offered a new job opportunity since leaving his post in Devon.

Wayne Rooney’s managerial record at Plymouth Argyle

Although there were some special moments during Rooney’s time at Home Park, they were few and far between, with last-gasp victories over the likes of Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers papering over the cracks in the squad during the early parts of the season.

An ability to gather any points on the road contributed toward his downfall in the southwest, with just two points from the 13 games away from Home Park under his stewardship speaking for itself.

In total, the 39-year-old won just four of his 23 Championship matches in charge of the Pilgrims, with six draws and 13 defeats, as their plight continued to worsen as the season progressed.

A dismal end to the calendar year which saw heavy defeats at Norwich City, Coventry City and Bristol City saw the wheels eventual come off in terms of his time in charge at Argyle, with a 2-0 loss at Oxford United on December 29 proving to be the final straw for the Home Park hierarchy.

Wayne Rooney tipped for new role after Plymouth Argyle departure

Since Argyle and Rooney went their separate ways, the former boss has now been linked to a new role back on the TV screens, where he has previously worked as a pundit.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 23 Wins 4 Draws 6 Defeats 13 Points per game 0.78 Win ratio 17.3%

According to The Sun, Rooney is said to be in negotiations with the BBC to work as a pundit on Match of the Day next season, with the highlights show set to be revamped after the departure of long-time host Gary Lineker.

With the hosting trio of Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates set to be fronting the show for the start of the 25/26 campaign, they may well be joined by the former Argyle boss, with reports of a £200,000 pay packet if he were to fill the role.

Having filled a similar role during Euro 2024 before he took the post at Home Park, Rooney will be no stranger to analysing the games in the studio, with his managerial career looking likely to be put on the back burner for the time being.

Colleen Rooney opens up on Wayne Rooney’s life after Plymouth Argyle

As you can imagine, the Rooney household has had to get used to having Wayne around the house for much more time than previously, with the 39-year-old having plenty of time on his hands after calling it a day in the southwest.

As a result, wife Colleen has had a helping hand in looking after their children, Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six.

Colleen said, via the Daily Mail: “It's great now that Wayne's back home as well, so we are sharing [the school run].

“So I've been able to either, y'know, Wayne will do the school run, and I'll get an early gym session in.”

It is a far cry from the trials and tribulations of managing a Championship side, although comparisons could be made to trying to organise the Argyle backline of late, with Rooney likely to have had more success in getting his children to school on time than he did keeping Championship opposition at bay.