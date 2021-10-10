How is Vito Mannone getting on ever since leaving Sunderland?

Coming through the ranks at Atalanta, Arsenal signed Vito Mannone after he had just turned 17.

Spending his time with the academy and at first-team level, the Italian goalkeeper made his debut in a 4-1 friendly win against Barnet.

Embarking on a loan spell with Barnsley a year later, Mannone got two chances of Championship football with The Tykes, but ultimately, a mistake in each of those games made his time with the Yorkshire club an unhappy one.

Remaining third-choice keeper after returning from Barnsley, Mannone found first-team opportunities extremely hard to come by, before joining Hull City on loan in 2010.

Featuring 10 times for The Tigers that season, Mannone returned in 2012, making 21 appearances this time.

Ending his Arsenal career with 15 appearances in eight years, Mannone joined Sunderland in 2013.

During four seasons with The Black Cats, Mannone played 80 Premier League matches, with his most productive season being his first.

During that first campaign, the shot-stopper won Sunderland’s Supporters’ Player of the Season, and also scooped the club’s official Player of the Season award too.

Mannone then dropped down to the Championship in 2017, joining Reading.

The 33-year-old appeared over 50 times for The Royals in his three years with the Berkshire club, also embarking on loan spells with Minnesota United in the MLS and Esbjerg fB in Denmark’s second-tier.

In September of last year, Mannone returned to top-flight football, joining Monaco in Ligue 1, making nine appearances since his arrival.

Mannone never broke into the senior set up at national level, however, he has seven appearances to his name at U21 level with Italy.