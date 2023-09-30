Viktor Gyökeres joined Sporting CP this summer and has continued to impress in new surroundings.

The former Coventry City man has come a long way since the days of scoring goals in the Swedish second tier with Brommapojkarna where he picked up a habit of getting on the scoresheet as a teenager.

The 25-year-old has flourished in recent seasons, even if his initial move to England didn’t produce instant results.

The towering centre forward joined Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2018, making five appearances for the Seagulls before going out on loan six months later.

A first temporary switch to German second-tier outfit FC St. Pauli saw him score seven goals with four assists in his first test away from the south coast before returning to England the following year.

An underwhelming move to Swansea City, where he failed to score in 11 Championship outings, a move to the Midlands beckoned with his move to Coventry City the catalyst to his goalscoring heroics.

Scoring three times in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign, he made a positive impression in a Sky Blues shirt, returning on a permanent deal in the summer.

A total of 17 goals and five assists later, Gyökeres had gone from promising forward to reliable goalscorer as Coventry eyed a top-six finish.

Such dream was fulfilled last term, the former Brighton man improving on his previous tally with a resounding 21 goals and 10 assists.

A lethal frontman, while play-off glory could not be fulfilled, Gyökeres cemented his spot as one of the greatest talents in the division with his future naturally lying elsewhere.

How is Gyokeres getting on at Sporting CP?

A move to a new league and new expectations, it would be understandable if there was a drop in form as Gyökeres looks to find his feet in Liga Portugal.

The high-flying goalscorer, however, has not needed any adjustment period, scoring a brace on his debut in a 2-0 win over Vizela at the José Alvalade Stadium - sharp footwork in the box getting the better of his opponents before firing home twice in the space of two minutes.

Back from the international break, where he scored in a 5-0 humiliation of Estonia, the new signing has returned to his clinical best, a goal and assist against Moreirense, where his thumping header found its way past the goalkeeper.

A goal in his last outing, a poacher’s effort against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, it is fair to say Gyökeres’ reported £20 million fee has certainly been justified going off his first impression in the Portuguese capital.

How are Coventry City doing in Gyokeres’ absence?

Mark Robins’ side wasted little time in investing the funds into a new-look frontline with new forwards Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, as well as other attacking investments.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Experienced forward, Matt Godden, has since following Gyökeres' departure, scoring another two goals against Cardiff City last weekend to bring his Championship tally to five in seven matches.

The new signings, meanwhile, are still finding their feet in front of goal with Haji Wright off the mark, scoring in a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough while being an effective link-up player in the final third, picking up assists in draws against Swansea City and Watford.

Former Everton and Sunderland man Ellis Simms, however, is yet to do so on his return to the Championship, starting just three times in the second tier in seven appearances with his limited cameos not proving fruitful so far this campaign.

While early days, replacing the Swedish star is proving a difficult challenge with not only his goals but ability to set up others vital components to Coventry's success last campaign.

In hopes of replicating such feat, the new two signings will need to hold their own and follow Godden's lead to make the Sky Blues a threatening force in the attack once more.