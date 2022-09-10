How is Uche Ikpeazu getting on since leaving Middlesbrough?

In the end, Uche Ikpeazu’s time as a Middlesbrough proved to be a rather brief one.

The striker joined ‘Boro just last summer, arriving from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

That came after just a year with the Chairboys in which they suffered relegation from the Championship.

However, things did not exactly work out for Ikpeazu during his time at The Riverside Stadium, with the striker managing just 20 league appearances for the club, many of which came from the bench.

As a result, the striker managed to score just two goals for ‘Boro, before being loaned out to Championship rivals Cardiff City in the January transfer window.

Although things did improve slightly for the 27-year-old in the Welsh capital, as he scored three times in 13 games, regular football continued to elude Ikpeazu.

Consequentially, the striker’s time in the Championship, and with ‘Boro, would come to an end this summer, as he completed a permanent move to Turkish top-flight side Konyaspor, on a free transfer.

But despite that move, Ikpeazu’s frustrations with regards to a lack of game time, do seem to have continued during his time in Turkey.

Since completing his move to Konyaspor, the striker has managed just three appearances for his new club, all of which have come as a late substitute in matches.

However, the Ikpeazu has at least been able to enjoy three wins in those matches, beating Istanbulspor 4-0, before claiming 1-0 wins over Giresunspor and Fenerbahce, although he himself is still waiting for his first goal.

But with Konyaspor going so well and currently second in the table, it could be hard to justify making changes at the minute, meaning Ikpeazu may have to bide his time when waiting for his chance.

Having signed a contract with Konyaspor until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further 12 months, there is at least, still plenty of time for him to get those opportunities.