How is Tyrone Barnett getting on since leaving Peterborough United?

Born in Stevenage, Tyrone Barnett came through the academy at West Brom.

However, Barnett was unable to pave his way into the first-team set up at The Hawthorns, he embarked on the non-league route to the Football League.

Spending two years with Rushall Olympic in the Southern Division One West, the powerful forward netted 15 goals across two seasons, before making a move up the pyramid to Hednesford Town.

Barnett proceeded to score 40 goals in two seasons with The Pitmen before he was awarded a chance to break into professional football.

Barnett joined Macclesfield Town ahead of the 2010/11 campaign, with the frontman scoring 13 times in his first season in the Football League.

A move to Crawley Town followed, who were also operating in England’s fourth tier at the time, with Barnett proving to be prolific for The Reds, scoring 13 times in 26 outings.

Barnett then moved Championship club Peterborough United for the second half of the 2011/12 campaign, joining Posh on an emergency loan deal.

He proceeded to score four times in 13 Championship games for Peterborough, with the club turning the deal permanent at the end of the season.

A hamstring problem at the start of the following campaign forced a slow start when Barnett got back into the side, and as a result, he ended this season by just scoring one goal.

During his time with Posh, he embarked on loan spells with Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Oxford United, but his next permanent destination eventually became Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Since then, Barnett has gone on to play Southend United, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town in the Football League, but struggled to be as prolific and relentless as he was earlier in his career.

Barnett is now playing at National League level for Eastleigh, and the 2021/22 campaign is his third season with the club.

Scoring 11 in his first season, and 12 in the second, he will be hoping to surpass both of those tallies this time out.

The 36-year-old has one goal to his name this season, missing four of the first five games of the campaign. He has since emerged as a regular for The Spitfires.

It has been a steady start to the new campaign for Eastleigh and they currently sit in 13th place.