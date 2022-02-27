How is Tyreeq Bakinson getting on since leaving Bristol City on loan?

Tyreeq Bakinson joined Ipswich Town on loan from Bristol City, with an option to buy, towards the back end of the January transfer window.

The deal is until the end of the season, with Bakinson’s contract at Ashton Gate running until the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has had his moments in a Robins shirt in the last couple of seasons in the second tier, but is clearly admired by Kieran McKenna in Suffolk and could be a key player for the Tractor Boys beyond the end of the campaign.

Bakinson opened his account for Ipswich in a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in early February and continues to be a valued member of the squad in hunting down the play-off places.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans have been a regular central midfield duo for the vast majority of the season at Portman Road, and therefore part of Bakinson’s role has been in providing competition for places to ensure the pair’s levels do not drop.

Quiz: Are these 19 Bristol City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Bristol City were formed in 1894? Genuine Fake

The expectations at Ipswich, given the investment in the playing squad this season, are sky high and that is a good environment for Bakinson to be exposed to at this stage of his career.

Bristol City have flirted with the play-off picture in his time at the club, but on the whole the club have been content to consolidate and go again in the Championship, playing for a side desperate to win promotion could bring more out of Bakinson than we have seen in the recent past.