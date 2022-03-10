How is Tyreece John-Jules getting on away from Arsenal at Sheffield Wednesday?

Starting the season on loan at Championship newcomers Blackpool, Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules was unable to secure regular game time with the Seasiders.

Subsequently, he was recalled by the Premier League giants midway through the January transfer window, arriving at Hillsborough a week later.

It would appear that Darren Moore would have played a big role in securing the 21-year-old’s temporary services after John-Jules enjoyed a successful loan stint under the 47-year-old’s stewardship at Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign.

With the deal in January standing out as a rather eye-catching one, it has ultimately been hit with a real disappointing blow, with John-Jules almost immediately suffering an injury.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live last month about the injury itself, and the disappointment surrounding it because of the talent the young attacker possesses, Moore said: “He is more long-term. Weeks and weeks with him. It is another blow in terms of losing him.

“I wanted the Sheffield Wednesday fans to see him because he is a wonderful, smooth operating technician. He is a young, gifted player.

“It is about settling him down and working him extremely hard to get him back to where we need him to be at.”

The 21-year-old has since returned to Arsenal during his recovery from his latest setback.

It remains to be seen if he will play a part in what remains of this season, with only two months of the campaign left to play.

However, the Owls are competing for a play-off spot as things stand, and should they secure a top-six finish then John-Jules will have an extended opportunity to come back and influence things for the League One outfit.

John-Jules’ campaign with Donny last season was also plagued with injury, with the young winger seeing a lot of misfortune in the early stages of his professional career.

This setback to the Arsenal loanee has been the story of Sheffield Wednesday’s season thus far, with injuries to key personnel halting their progress somewhat, although, they have done well to get themselves into a race for a play-off position.