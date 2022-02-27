How is Tyler Walker getting on since leaving Coventry City on loan?

Tyler Walker has had some very promising moments in a Coventry City shirt and was the club’s top scorer as they stabilised in the Championship in 2020/21.

The 25-year-old has honed his trade over the years in the EFL, enjoying six loan spells away from Nottingham Forest before finally securing a permanent move to the CBS Arena in August 2020.

After falling down the pecking order under Mark Robins, mainly due to the impressive form of Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden, Walker was loaned out to Portsmouth for the second half of the season to re-find his goalscoring touch.

The 25-year-old had previously played under Danny Cowley at Lincoln City and with Pompey’s position in the table and one eye on the top six, it appeared to be a positive move for both parties.

However, that has not materialised in the short term and Walker is yet to open his account on the South Coast after seven league appearances.

Pompey have games in hand on those around them, but still have it all to do if they are to make a late dash for the play-off places, particularly with Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers picking up form at the right time.

The aim of the loan will have been for Walker to return in the summer with more chance of earning regular first team action.

That mission has got off to a stuttering start and the 25-year-old will be hoping that his first goal can be the start of a renaissance in League One.