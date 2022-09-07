How is Tyler Roberts getting on away from Leeds United at QPR?

Tyler Roberts is still getting up to full speed on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Leeds United in the Championship.

The Welshman will be keen to impress to book his seat on the plane to Qatar with the Wales national team and there have been some promising moments so far.

The 23-year-old made an excellent impact off of the bench in the R’s Carabao Cup first round defeat at Charlton Athletic.

Roberts was introduced in the second half and initially looked rusty, before picking up possession and arrowing a powerful right footed shot across Joe Wollacott and into the top corner.

A goal that would have been worthy of deciding the tie was it not for Aaron Henry’s equally spectacular equaliser and then subsequent penalty shoot-out defeat for Rangers.

In the league, minutes have been hard to come by and some niggling injuries have delayed Roberts establishing himself as a regular starter.

The versatile forward started in back-to-back games, a 1-0 defeat at home to Blackpool and a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at Loftus Road before falling out of the matchday squad completely for the side’s epic 3-2 win at Watford.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock remain locks to start games when fully fit, and that gives Mick Beale a lot to consider when looking to get Roberts involved.

QPR were beaten 1-0 at Swansea City last time out, beginning the game with a front three of Chair, Willock and Lyndon Dykes, with Roberts replacing the latter just after the hour mark.

It is clear that Beale appreciates what Roberts can bring to the team, and Dykes’ slow start to the season may even see the Leeds loanee lead the line at some point in the next few weeks.

The main reason why this loan spell has not quite taken off yet is that Roberts has not reached full fitness.

Every league match where he has not started, Roberts has still picked up sizeable minutes from the bench, typically half an hour or more, demonstrating how keen Beale is to get him involved.

Just two league starts so far does represent a slow start, but Roberts’ role in the side is growing and it is clear to see that he has gained the faith of his new manager.