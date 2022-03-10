How is Troy Parrott getting on away from Tottenham at MK Dons?

There are high hopes for Troy Parrott at Tottenham Hotspur.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club and scored plenty of goals along the way, the 20-year-old has featured for the Spurs first team on four occasions so far.

At such a young age, development and playing football is key – hence Parrott has found himself on loan at MK Dons this season.

Parrott had spells in the EFL last season, first with Championship side Millwall where he made 14 appearances, and then League One Ipswich Town, where he featured 18 times for the Tractor Boys.

But how is he getting on at MK Dons this campaign?

So far for the Dons, Parrott has feautured 35 times, scoring four goals and registering six assists across all competitions.

After a decent start to his time in Milton Keynes, Parrott did endure a 24 match goal drought though, which he discussed with the MK Citizen recently.

“I was doing well but I fell off a bit in the middle of the season if I’m being honest,” he admitted via the MK Citizen.

“You only get one shot. This is what I want to do, I want to be a footballer and play at a high level and I realised I cannot let this go by.

“There was not one thing that changed, but I realised I cannot sit around and let it go by – every game has to count. I have to give it 110 per cent every game.”

His boss at MK Dons, Liam Manning, has also suggested he is happy with Parrott’s contributions.

Speaking after a 3-1 victory over Cheltenham last night, where Parrott’s goal drought finally came to an end, Manning had the following to say.

“Troy’s worked so hard recently and it’s great to see him get the goals tonight.” he said via the Irish Mirror.

“The consistent message from me and the staff has been ‘keep doing what you’re doing’.

“Of course he wants to score goals, he wants to contribute to the team from that aspect, but it’s so much more than that.

“If you look at our front players, they set the tone defensively for us and he’s been outstanding at that.”

It sounds, then, like things are going well for Parrott at MK Dons, with the young forward recovering from a mid-season blip with an attitude that has impressed his manager.

He is contributing well in a side challenging for automatic promotion to the Championship, offering goals, assists and work rate.

The Spurs first team still looks a way off, but his loan spell this season certainly looks to be a step in the right direction for Parrott.